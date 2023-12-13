Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ sets record for highest-grossing music tour

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RECORD-BREAKER. Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' is named the first-ever music tour to rake in over $1 billion in revenue.

MANILA, Philippines – 2023 has proven to be a great year for Swifties as Taylor Swift now has another major accolade under her belt!

Guinness World Records announced on Tuesday, December 12, that Swift’s Eras Tour has been officially named the highest-grossing music tour ever.

“Are you such a huge Swiftie that you’ve seen [Taylor Swift] on her Eras Tour? If you did, you’ve been a part of the highest-grossing music tour in history!” Guinness World Records wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Eras Tour became the first-ever music tour to generate over $1 billion in revenues, breaking a record previously held by Elton John’s five-year-long Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which earned $939 million from a total of 328 shows.

Swift began staging her Eras Tour in March 2023 and is expected to conclude the tour by December 2024 with 151 shows. The Asia leg of her tour will only be held in two countries from February to March 2024: Japan and Singapore.

Pollstar reported that 4.3 million concert tickets have been sold so far across all the tour stops. The music trade publication expects the tour to surpass the $2-billion mark should all tour dates push through as scheduled.

Swift was recently named TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year for her achievements over the past year, along with her position as a “master storyteller in the modern era.”

Swift has already re-recorded two of her albums this year in an attempt to regain ownership of her music after Scooter Braun sold the master recordings of her first six albums to a holdings company.

She had also broken records in late October when she became the most streamed artist in a single day on Spotify following the release of her album 1989 (Taylor’s Version). – Rappler.com