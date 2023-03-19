Miss Grand Philippines opens application for 2023 pageant 

The 2023 pageant will mark the first time the competition will be under ALV Pageant Circle after Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. withdrew from the franchise

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, beauty queen hopefuls! Applications for the Miss Grand Philippines 2023 pageant have begun.

ALV Pageant Circle made the announcement on Saturday, March 18.

“The grandest pageant is about to unfold,” they said. “Join us as we embark on our journey in search of our queen who will rise up to the challenge and raise our flag.”

Interested applicants should be female, a Filipino citizen, aged between 18 to 28 years old, and at least 5’4” in height. Aspiring candidates should also have never been married or pregnant.

Accomplished application forms should be sent to mgphalv@gmail.com, alongside full body, swimsuit, and headshot photos. A deadline for submission has yet to be announced.

The Miss Grand Philippines 2023 pageant would be the first time that the competition would be under ALV Pageant Circle. The franchise was previously under Binibining Pilipinas Charities (BBPCI) until BBPCI withdrew in November 2022.

Since the Miss Grand International started in 2013, no Filipina beauty queen has taken home the golden crown. The Philippines’ highest placing in the pageant is 1st runner-up from Nicole Cordoves (2016) and Samantha Bernardo (2021).

Miss Grand Philippines 2022 Roberta Tamondong, who initially finished in the Top 20 of the international pageant, was appointed as a fifth runner-up following the resignation of one of the original placers. – Rappler.com