Miss Universe PH 2024 names Top 5 delegates in swimsuit challenge

The winner of the swimsuit challenge will automatically secure a finals spot in the pageant

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization announced on Sunday, May 5, the five delegates who topped the swimsuit challenge of its 2024 pageant.

The Top 5 consist of Cavite’s Dia Mate, Hawaii’s Patricia Bianca Tapia, Iloilo’s Alexie Mae Brooks, and Southern California’s Jet Hammond.

The results were based on the accumulated online votes from the MUPH app.

MUPH did not disclose who ranked first in the swimsuit challenge, but it confirmed that the delegate with the highest votes in the online challenges will secure a semifinals spot in the pageant.

The results of the swimsuit challenge came a week after MUPH announced the Top 3 delegates for the national costume competition. Iloilo’s Brooks and Southern California’s Hammond also led that segment, alongside Tacloban’s Tamara Ocier.

Meanwhile, the organization has yet to announce the top delegates for its up close & personal interviews challenge as of writing.

The candidates are also set to participate in the preliminary swimsuit and evening gown competitions.

A total of 53 candidates are competing to succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, who finished in the Top 10 of the latest international edition last November.

The MUPH coronation night is set on May 22 at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com