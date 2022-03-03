Tracy Maureen Perez opens up about pageant journey ahead of Miss World

Despite having a mom who's also a beauty queen, Tracy shares that she never expected to be one

MANILA, Philippines – Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez opened up about how she became a beauty queen, saying that she never dreamt of being, or expected to be, one.

In her Wednesday, March 2 blog entry at the Miss World website, Tracy wrote about her pageant journey and “humble beginnings.”

“If anyone ever told me when I was younger that someday, I would be a beauty queen, I would’ve just straight out smiled, said thanks, and walked away. Who would have thought that it would actually come true,” she began.

Tracy shared that her mom, Chona Perez, was also a beauty queen during her time. “She was one of Cebu’s Five Prettiest and she was also a finalist for Binibining Pilipinas 1979. But growing up, I never really imagined myself following her footsteps. She never really talked me into doing pageants either,” she said.

She recalled that growing up, the signs of being a beauty queen were already there: “I liked performing, I liked being onstage, I liked heels (even when I was really young), and I would be invited to join school pageants from time to time!”

Tracy revealed that her first foray into pageantry was joining a company pageant in her first job. “From then on, I joined big competitions every single year until I won my Binibining Cebu Charity 2018 crown and felt worthy to represent my city in the national competition. I joined Miss World Philippines 2019 for my very first national competition and kept trying until I finally became Miss World Philippines 2021,” she said.

“Moral of the story is? Keep trying, keep growing, and keep believing,” she concluded her blog.

In a separate post, Tracy said that she started the website to “relive the wonderful memories and experiences” she had as the Miss World Philippines 2021. This is ahead of the Miss World competition, which is set to return in March 2022.

Tracy, 26, is vying to be the second Filipina to win the Miss World crown after 2013’s Megan Young. She is part of the competition’s Top 30 candidates after emerging as one of the winners in the Head to Head challenge, and is among the top five finalists for the pageant’s Beauty with a Purpose (BWAP) event.

The Miss World 2021 coronation night was originally scheduled for December 17, but was postponed to March 16, 2022 due to health and safety concerns. – Rappler.com