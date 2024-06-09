New crowns, bigger cash prizes for Binibining Pilipinas 2024 winners

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Two beauty queens will take home P1,000,000 each and wear new crowns designed by jeweler Manny Halasan

MANILA, Philippines – The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) is marking their 60th year with new crowns and bigger cash prizes for the winners of its 2024 pageant.

During a press presentation on Friday, June 7, BPCI unveiled the two new crowns at stake for this year’s competition: Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 and Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2024.

Designed by jeweler Manny Halasan, pageant organizers noted that both crowns drew inspiration from the Binibining Pilipinas logo — incorporating three stars and a sun.

“Each crown features ethical diamonds, reflecting not only their brilliance but also our commitment to responsible sourcing,” BPCI said.

Aside from the new crowns, both winners will also receive P1 million. Meanwhile, the first and second runner-up will be given P400,000 each.

BPCI also announced that they’ll be donating P1 million to World Vision Philippines, a humanitarian organization devoted to improving the lives of children.

Forty candidates are competing in this year’s pageant. Reigning queens Angelica Lopez and Anna Valencia Lakrini will be crowning their successors.

Lopez will represent the Philippines in the Miss International 2024 pageant while Lakrini finished as 2nd runner-up in the Miss Globe 2023 competition.

The Binibining Pilipinas 2024 coronation night is set for July 7 at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City. – Rappler.com