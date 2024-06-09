IN PHOTOS: The Binibining Pilipinas 2024 delegates stun in their national costumes

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) unveiled on Saturday, June 8, the national costumes of it 2024 delegates.

The 40 beauty queens showcased their elaborate ensembles that drew inspiration from the culture in their respective hometowns.

The ladies will also show off all these creative garbs during the national costume competition on June 11, 3 pm at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.

Those interested to watch this segment live can purchase tickets via the TicketNet website. Passes are priced P150 for the balcony section, P300 for the Loge section, and P500 for the Orchestra section.

The national costume competition will be the latest activity in the Binibining Pilipinas 2024 competition, following the press presentation, the swimsuit fashion show, and the Grand Santacruzan parade.

See the contestants in their national costumes here:

Binibini 1 Marikit Manaois (Baguio)

Binibini 2 Corrine San Pedro (Taguig City)

Binibini 3 Charisse Anthea Abanico (Lipa, Batangas)

Binibini 4 Shaira Rona (Mandaluyong)

Binibini 5 Nicklyn Jutay (Iloilo)

Binibini 6 Kristine Baconawa (Quezon City)

Binibini 7 Jasmin Denise Dingson (Biñan, Laguna)

Binibini 8 Maria Abegail Jajalla (Camiguin)

Binibini 9 Gracelle Distura (Lucena City)

Binibini 10 Christal Jean Dela Cruz (Zambales)

Binibini 11 Kim De Luna (Caloocan)

Binibini 12 Sheryl Velez (Buayang Bato, Mandaluyong)

Binibini 13 Roella Frias Solis (Calumpit, Bulacan)

Binibini 14 Vienne Feucht (Calamba, Laguna)

Binibini 15 Shenny Sampang (Bukidnon)

Binibini 16 Myrea Caccam (Oriental Mindoro)

Binibini 17 Rendelle Caraig (Los Baños, Laguna)

Binibini 18 Mythosela Villanueva (Misamis Oriental)

Binibini 19 Liezle Jones (Ormoc City)

Binibini 20 Shannen Manzano (General Santos City)

Binibini 21 Jasmin Bungay (Pampanga)

Binibini 22 Tracy Mae Sunio (Bacolod)

Binibini 23 Joyce Anne Garduque (Quezon Province)

Binibini 24 Monica Acuno (Kalayaan, Laguna)

Binibini 25 Kara Villarosa (Negros Occidental)

Binibini 26 Phobe Godinez (Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu)

Binibini 27 Aleckxis Chuidian (Parañaque City)

Binibini 28 Zeneth Khan (Isabela Province)

Binibini 29 Roselyn Evardo (Manila)

Binibini 30 Trisha Martinez (Pila, Laguna)

Binibini 31 Zianah Famy (Cavite)

Binibini 32 Carmella Cuaresma (Aurora Province)

Binibini 32 Erika Ballon (Pasig City)

Binibini 34 Vera Dickinson (Tarlac Province)

Binibini 35 Kylie Atilano (Zamboanga)

Binibini 36 Samantha Acosta (Bulacan Province)

Binibini 37 Trisha Hernandez (Tanauan, Batangas)

Binibini 38 Geraldine Buenafe (Batangas City)

Binibini 39 Ma. Flordeliz Mabao (Rizal Province)

Binibini 40 Myrna Esguerra (Abra)

The 40 candidates will battle it out to represent the country in the following two pageants: Miss International and Miss Globe.

Aside from new crowns, the two winners will also take home P1 million each, while the runners-up will be given P400,000 each.

The Binibining Pilipinas 2024 coronation night is set for July 7 at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City. Reigning queens Angelica Lopez and Anna Valencia Lakrini will be crowning their successors. – Rappler.com