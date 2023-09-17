IN PHOTOS: The Miss Philippines 2023 candidates

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Twenty-one delegates will compete for a chance to represent the Philippines in the Miss Charm, Miss Supranational, and Miss Asia Pacific International pageants

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Philippines unveiled on Thursday, September 15, the candidates set to compete in its inaugural pageant.

Each delegate posed before a blue backdrop as seen in the official photos posted on the pageant’s social media pages.

“Do you think she has what it takes to be the influencer who can use her voice and influence to promote the culture and heritage of the Philippines?” the caption wrote.

Twenty-one candidates will be competing for a chance to represent the Philippines in three global pageants: Miss Charm, Miss Supranational, and Miss Asia Pacific International.

Among the familiar faces in the delegates are Joanna Rabe, Chantal Schmidt, and Nicole Lao.

Here are the official photos of all the candidates:

Janine Gelera, Bacolod City

Aleckzandra Beatrice Palicipic Engson, Batangas

Issha Rose Mata, Hawaii

Vincy Trish Cordova, Cavite

Therese Abbygayle Laurel, Las Piñas

Alyssandrea Denise Tan, Pasig City

Raniele Shaine Saulog, Iloilo City

Izobel Taguiam, Cebu Province

Rikka R. Alcomendras, Toledo City

Rebecca Rose Ayuban, Pangasinan

Gessa Evonne Villaruel, Iloilo Province

Alethea Ambrosio, Bulacan

Blessa Ericha Figueroa, Northern California

Leigh Danielle Sunga, Pampanga

Alcea Aira de Jesus, Taguig

Isabelle De Los Santos, Mandaluyong

Alexangela Salvador-Arrelano, Nueva Ecija

Chantal Elise Legaspi Schmidt, Cebu City

Hanna Uyan, Southern California

Nicole Trisha Lao, Quezon City

Joanna Maria Rabe, Zambales

The newly-launched Miss Philippines had earlier announced a series of changes for its screening process and format, as they intend to deviate from more conventional notions of what a pageant looks like.

Mothers and married women are allowed to participate in the competition. They also did not impose a minimum height requirement and raised the age limit to 32 years old.

For their format, one of the major changes they announced was opting out of holding a swimsuit competition. As a means to “reinvent pageantry,” the pageant will instead have candidates deliver “Ted Talk-type speeches” and undergo a “Cannes-inspired red carpet segment” for formal wear.

The inaugural edition of the pageant is set for October, but a final date for the coronation night has yet to be announced. Miss Supranational 2023 1st runner-up Pauline Amelinckx was named the first The Miss Philippines during her homecoming press conference. – Rappler.com