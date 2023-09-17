Pageants
IN PHOTOS: The Miss Philippines 2023 candidates

Twenty-one delegates will compete for a chance to represent the Philippines in the Miss Charm, Miss Supranational, and Miss Asia Pacific International pageants

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Philippines unveiled on Thursday, September 15, the candidates set to compete in its inaugural pageant. 

Each delegate posed before a blue backdrop as seen in the official photos posted on the pageant’s social media pages. 

“Do you think she has what it takes to be the influencer who can use her voice and influence to promote the culture and heritage of the Philippines?” the caption wrote. 

Twenty-one candidates will be competing for a chance to represent the Philippines in three global pageants: Miss Charm, Miss Supranational, and Miss Asia Pacific International. 

Among the familiar faces in the delegates are Joanna Rabe, Chantal Schmidt, and Nicole Lao.

Here are the official photos of all the candidates:

Janine Gelera, Bacolod City
Aleckzandra Beatrice Palicipic Engson, Batangas
Issha Rose Mata, Hawaii
Vincy Trish Cordova, Cavite
Therese Abbygayle Laurel, Las Piñas
Alyssandrea Denise Tan, Pasig City
Raniele Shaine Saulog, Iloilo City
Izobel Taguiam, Cebu Province
Rikka R. Alcomendras, Toledo City
Rebecca Rose Ayuban, Pangasinan
Gessa Evonne Villaruel, Iloilo Province
Alethea Ambrosio, Bulacan
Blessa Ericha Figueroa, Northern California
Leigh Danielle Sunga, Pampanga
Alcea Aira de Jesus, Taguig
Isabelle De Los Santos, Mandaluyong
Alexangela Salvador-Arrelano, Nueva Ecija
Chantal Elise Legaspi Schmidt, Cebu City
Hanna Uyan, Southern California
Nicole Trisha Lao, Quezon City
Joanna Maria Rabe, Zambales
The newly-launched Miss Philippines had earlier announced a series of changes for its screening process and format, as they intend to deviate from more conventional notions of what a pageant looks like.

Mothers and married women are allowed to participate in the competition. They also did not impose a minimum height requirement and raised the age limit to 32 years old. 

For their format, one of the major changes they announced was opting out of holding a swimsuit competition.  As a means to “reinvent pageantry,” the pageant will instead have candidates deliver “Ted Talk-type speeches” and undergo a “Cannes-inspired red carpet segment” for formal wear.

The inaugural edition of the pageant is set for October, but a final date for the coronation night has yet to be announced. Miss Supranational 2023 1st runner-up Pauline Amelinckx was named the first The Miss Philippines during her homecoming press conference. – Rappler.com

