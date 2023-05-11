WATCH: Miss Universe PH 2023 candidates shine in preliminary competition

MANILA, Philippines – Ahead of the crowning of a new Miss Universe Philippines queen, the Top 38 candidates gave it their all on the last stretch of the competition as they participated in a series of pre-pageant activities.

The delegates’ eventful day on Wednesday, May 10, started with the preliminary interviews wherein each beauty queen was given a set of questions by a panel of judges to test their eloquence, quick thinking, and grace under pressure.

Each candidate was first asked to introduce themselves by sharing interesting details about their lives.

Some of the questions that the delegates answered include:

What makes someone influential in this day and age amidst the shallow social media noise?

How do you balance cultural and traditional values with modern-day aspirations and what advice would you give to other Filipinas navigating this challenge?

After the interviews, the MUPH organization had its preliminary competition wherein the Top 38 candidates showed off their best swimsuit and evening gown looks.

Flaunting their toned physiques, the beauty queens sashayed in their floral patterned swimwear.

They then showcased their paraselas while wearing ensembles from esteemed Filipino designers for the evening gown segment.

Pauline Amelinckx of Bohol bagged ten special awards at the preliminary competition, while Makati’s Michelle Dee, Pampanga’s Angelique Manto, and Agusan del Norte’s Jannarie Zarzoso were the other special award winners.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 pageant night will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena, with Xian Lim and Alden Richards as hosts.

It is the first edition of the Miss Universe pageant to allow mothers and wives to be part of the competition. Celeste Cortesi will be crowning her successor. – Rappler.com