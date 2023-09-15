DonBelle’s new series ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ to premiere on Netflix

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'PA-MINE PO!' Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano give fans a fun glimpse of their offscreen chemistry ahead of the premiere of their upcoming primetime series.

Eyes here, Bubblies! You can stream the highly anticipated series two days before its television release.

MANILA, Philippines – Good news, Bubblies! You can call first dibs on DonBelle’s Can’t Buy Me Love series by logging on to Netflix on Friday, October 13. The highly anticipated series will stream on the platform 72 hours earlier than free TV and 24 hours ahead of pay TV.

On Friday, September 15, Netflix Philippines’ YouTube channel shared a sweet mini-game entitled “Pa-Mine Po” between leads Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano. With its title seemingly referring to Pangilinan’s character, the video also saw the on-screen sweethearts reveal their streaming habits, on-set antics, and the similarities they share with their characters.

The video ended with the announcement of Can’t Buy Me Love‘s official premiere date.

“Besties, excited na kaming mapanood ‘nyo ang ‘Can’t Buy Me Love‘ (Besties, we’re so excited for you to watch Can’t Buy Me Love),” Mariano said.

Pangilinan continued, “Na mapapanood ninyo sa Netflix (Which you can watch on Netflix) 72 hours before anywhere else.”

“See you soon on Netflix!” the two exclaimed.

Mariano will star as Caroline, a poised young woman who comes from a traditional, affluent Chinese family. Pangilinan will act opposite her as Bingo, a determined online seller who balances multiple jobs to make ends meet.

The series was first teased by ABS-CBN on September 5. It also marks the loveteam’s debut on primetime television.

Can’t Buy Me Love is directed by Mae Cruz Alviar and the latest project by production outfit Star Creatives. Its star-studded cast also includes Maris Racal, Ruffa Gutierrez, and Agot Isidro.

This isn’t the first time the two’s swoon-worthy catalog has been featured on Netflix. Pangilinan and Mariano’s first series He’s Into Her, as well as the films Love is Colorblind and An Inconvenient Love, are also available on the platform. – with additional reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.