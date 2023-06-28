GMA, ABS-CBN sign ‘It’s Showtime’ on GTV deal

(4th UPDATE) The agreement is the fourth major deal in the past year between the previously fierce rivals as the Kapamilya organization struggles to survive in its post-franchise era

MANILA, Philippines – Former fierce rivals ABS-CBN Corporation and GMA Network Incorporated formalized on June 28, Wednesday, the deal on airing the Kapamilya show It’s Showtime on GMA’s free-to-air channel Good Television (GTV).

Executives of the two media organizations led the contract signing with GMA’s Iya Villania and ABS-CBN’s Robi Domingo as hosts of the event.

“What’s up, Madlang Kapuso!” declared Villania and Domingo. It’s Showtime’s hosts were in full force with Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Jhong Hilario, Kim Chiu, Ogie Alcasid, Amy Perez, Jugs Jugueta, Teddy Corpuz, Ryan Bang, Jackie Gonzaga and Ion Perez joining the contract signing.

During the contract signing, Felipe Gozon, chairman and CEO of GMA Network, declared an end to the “TV war” due to the major deals signed by the two companies over the past year.

“Lahat nang ‘yan ay pwede na natin sabihin ngayon, without any fear of contradiction, na yung competition, yung tinatawag ng media practitioners na TV war, is finally over,” he said.

(With all of these, we can now say, without any fear of contradiction, that the competition, what media practitioners call the TV war, is finally over).

TV war is finally over!



-Atty. Felipe Gozon, Chairman and CEO of GMA Network, Inc. #ItsShowtimeGnaG

Gozon thanked ABS-CBN for choosing GTV as It’s Showtime’s new home, and said it would bring good tidings for the show and the two media organizations.

“Dahil malawak ang analog at digital reach at malinaw ang signal at reception ng GTV, malamang na hindi lamang mamaintain ng It’s Showtime ang mataas na rating nito, malamang tumaas pa,” Gozon said.

(Because of the wide analog and digital reach and clear signal and reception of GTV, It’s Showtime will likely not only maintain its ratings, but also go up.)

“I just love that we’re at peace,” said Villania after Gozon’s remarks. “The war is over!” she and Domingo said.

Curtis said she was happy to “celebrate this day of becoming a Kapamilyang Kapuso.” She also thanked GMA for giving It’s Showtime a new venue so they can continue to keep the “Madlang People” happy.

Anne: "Maraming salamat for giving us a venue to continue our journey in making the Madlang People happy." #ItsShowtimeGnaG

Alcasid, a former Kapuso, said he canceled a flight for a concert abroad just so he could be at the contract signing and meet his former bosses, including his wedding godfather, Gozon. He also gave credit to his ABS-CBN bosses for always fighting for Kapamilyas following the shutdown of its free-to-air channels three years ago.

Vice Ganda said It’s Showtime symbolized the plight of the Filipino families who face crises such as natural disasters but have to stand up again and again for the sake of the family.

It's Showtime G na G na sa GTV on July 1! ✨ #ItsShowtimeGnaG

ABS-CBN’s longest running noon variety show will celebrate its 14th anniversary this year. It will begin airing on GTV on July 1, Saturday. It will be up against Tito, Vic and Joey’s (TVJ) new noontime show on TV5, as well as Television and Production Exponents Incorporated’s (TAPE) Eat Bulaga! on GMA’s other free-to-air channel, GMA-7.

In his vlog published on Tuesday, June 27, It’s Showtime host Vice Ganda said the new noontime show war will ultimately benefit viewers and workers in the showbiz industry.

“Every show is competing for their audience, to be able to deliver a beautiful program and services to their target audience, for a chance to air, for their advertisements, and that’s the reality. Huwag na nating sabihing wala, may kompetisyon, kasi nagtatapat-tapat kayo and that’s healthy, beautiful. Kasi ‘pag walang competition, mababagot ka rin, ‘pag wala kang katapat, nagpapakaba sa’yo. Ang magbe-benefit dito talaga, audience, [at] showbusiness magbe-benefit, buhay na buhay ang showbusiness ngayon,” the comedian said.

(Every show is competing for their audience, to be able to deliver a beautiful program and services to their target audience, for a chance to air, for their advertisements, and that’s the reality. We shouldn’t say there’s no competition, there is, and we’re all up against each other, and that’s healthy because if there’s no competition, you’ll get fed up, if you’re not facing another show, you’ll get worried. And the ones who will benefit really is the audience. Showbusiness will benefit, showbusiness is alive today.)

Play Video

He also disclosed his initial reaction to TV5’s earlier offer to air It’s Showtime at 4:30 pm, saying this would have been bad for the brand. However, he thanked TV5 for taking in It’s Showtime after ABS-CBN lost its frequencies and free-to-air channels.

TV5 chose Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon and the rest of the Dabarkads (Eat Bulaga! mainstays) for its noontime slot starting July 1 after its blocktime deal with ABS-CBN for It’s Showtime ends on June 30.

Vice Ganda also thanked GMA for accepting them and giving It’s Showtime a platform via the GTV channel, the Philippines’ number two free tv channel in 2022.

“Pwede mo namang sabihin na GTV, GMA does not need Showtime, pwede mong sabihin ‘yun kasi ang lakas nila eh pero binigyan nila tayo ng interes, pinansin nila tayo at tinanggap nila,” he said.

(You could say that GTV, GMA does not need It’s Showtime. You could say that because they’re so strong already but they showed interest in us, they noticed us and they accepted us.)

“I’ve witnessed a lot of things already, napatunayan ko nang (I’ve proven that) if the situation is bad, it’s not the end because everything will end in a beautiful way. Maraming-maraming salamat sa GMA, sa GTV, maraming salamat po sa pagtitiwala ninyo... (Thank you very much GMA, GTV for trusting us…).”

Since the Duterte administration and the House of Representatives killed ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal in 2020, it has had to sign content partnership agreements with companies that have free tv channels as well as streaming platforms in order to survive.

The agreement on Wednesday is the fourth major deal in the past year between the previously fierce broadcast rivals.

In April 2022, ABS-CBN and GMA signed a deal on the airing of ABS-CBN Star Cinema films such as It Takes a Man and A Woman and Hello, Love, Goodbye on GMA-7.

In January 2023, GMA and ABS-CBN signed a co-production agreement for the teleserye Unbreak My Heart. It now airs on various GMA channels and on streaming platforms, Viu, as well as ABS-CBN’s iWantTFC and The Filipino Channel.

In April 2023, they agreed that GMA’s international channels Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV, and GMA News TV (now GTV), and select GMA on-demand programs would be made available on ABS-CBN’s streaming platform, iWantTFC, starting May 1.

ABS-CBN, TV5 sign 5-year deal

Meantime, ABS-CBN and TV5 signed also on Wednesday a 5-year content agreement on airing Kapamilya shows on the Kapatid channel in the next five years.

TV5 president and CEO Guido Zaballero said they plan to strengthen the partnership as TV5 strengthens its transmission signals to reach more viewers.

LOOK | Tuloy-tuloy ang pagsanib pwersa ng TV5 at ABS-CBN sa pagpirma ng 5-year content agreement na maghahatid ng paborito nating mga programa! #IBAngSayaPagSamaSama

TV5 currently airs ABS-CBN’s teleseryes like FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano and Iron Heart in its evening prime time block, and ABS-CBN shows like ASAP Natin ‘to on Sundays.

In a statement, TV5 said aside from the content agreement, they were also collaborating in a co-production deal for two new afternoon soap operas, Pira Pirasong Paraiso, and Nagbabagang Damdamin, which will be launched in July.

“This is the first of many projects as part of their commitment to creative collaboration,” TV5 said.

ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez said they were happy to sign the 5-year agreement, adding that “there are a lot of opportunities we can do together.”

ABS-CBN’s partnerships with various companies generated P6.4 billion in advertising revenues in 2022, the Lopez-led company said in its 2022 annual report. In addition, it said content sales and licensing of over 380 titles to domestic and international clients in Asia, Africa, Middle East, and streaming platforms generated P1.3 billion in revenues in 2022. These have helped ABS-CBN cut its losses as it strives to survive in its post-franchise era.

TV5, on the other hand, is making another bid to make the network sustainable with entertainment, news, and sports programs, and hopes to turn a profit in 2024. – Rappler.com