The Green Report: The art of Rappler’s stories on the Teduray tragedy

Rappler's graphic artists Marian Hukom and DR Castuciano join us to talk about their artistic process of making the visuals of the 2-part investigative stories on the Teduray

MANILA, Philippines – Art in journalism can move compelling narratives in ways that words don’t. Artists can enhance journalists’ storytelling and add value to the experience of readers.

In this episode of The Green Report, environment editor Jee Geronimo and reporter Iya Gozum talk to Rappler graphic artists Marian Hukom and DR Castuciano about the artistic process of making the visuals of the two-part investigative stories on the Teduray.

Hukom and Castuciano created the animated visuals in the investigative reports on the Teduray tragedy.

Last October, Rappler ran a two-part story on the Teduray, non-Moro indigenous peoples whose members were displaced from land they traditionally occupied, only to be affected by fatal landslides in their relocation site.

Since the forced relocation, three private resorts have been developed in the contested area.

Bookmark this page or tune in to Rappler’s YouTube channel on Saturday, December 2, at 7 pm. – Rappler.com