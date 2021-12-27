Inside the Industry: The voices of 2021

From the Milwaukee Bucks to Team Manila, Inside the Industry hosts Pawi and Tristan revisit 2021's biggest highlights and sound bites

To wrap up 2021, Inside the Industry hosts Pawi and Tristan reflect on a historic year full of evolution, camaraderie and creativity. Listen to them recount their most memorable moments and quotes from a myriad of inspirational entrepreneurs and artists.

You can check out all the full episodes referenced below:

Inside the Industry streams live on all Rappler channels across Facebook, Kumu, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn. – Rappler.com

Rappler is now streaming live on Kumu, with shows like Inside the Industry, Rappler Live Jam, and the brand new TechRap: Level 1. Download Kumu via this link and follow rapplerdotcom to join the conversation!