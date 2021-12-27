Inside the Industry: The voices of 2021

From the Milwaukee Bucks to Team Manila, Inside the Industry hosts Pawi and Tristan revisit 2021's biggest highlights and sound bites
To wrap up 2021, Inside the Industry hosts Pawi and Tristan reflect on a historic year full of evolution, camaraderie and creativity. Listen to them recount their most memorable moments and quotes from a myriad of inspirational entrepreneurs and artists.
You can check out all the full episodes referenced below:
- Performing and streaming with Yanah Laurel and Rafa Siguion-Reyna
- Refueling creativity with Matthew Encina
- Filipino non-fungible tokens with AJ Dimarucot
- Food and e-commerce with ZAP E-Store
- Virtual restaurants with Habit Food Group
- Sports business and the Milwaukee Bucks with Mike Leopando
- Japanese-inspired ice cream with Kurimu
- Digitizing fitness with Rebel’s Erwan Heussaff
- Activewear for all with Recess’s Isabelle Daza
- Food security and indoor farming with Future Fresh
- Tinkering and making content with Tech Builder
- Poetry and improper cinema with Khavn
- Filipino brands with Team Manila and Saan Saan
