Stan By Me explores indie publishing, art at BLTX

We chat with BLTX participants and BLTX co-founder Adam David to get a glimpse of the inner workings of the small press expo, as well as the vibrant community that it has formed over the years since its inception in 2009

MANILA, Philippines – In this episode of Stan By Me, Rappler’s talk show for all things fandom, we visit Better Living Through Xeroxography, or BLTX for short. For the first event of its 15th year, BLTX takes on the theme of “Cultivating Curious New Growths for the Lunar New Year,” featuring a total of 45 exhibitors.

For 15 years now, BLTX has been a small press expo, forum, and library that has served as a platform for small press publishers, writers, and artists to showcase their craft – whether it be through selling their merch or holding free educational talks. So, if you have an eye for zines, pamphlets, independently published books written by local authors, art prints, stickers, or other knick knacks made by local artists, BLTX is the place to be!

