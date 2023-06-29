LOOK: 1st APT BLK 513 Café opens at Bonifacio Global City

The new spin-off café of popular yogurt brand BLK 513 still uses activated charcoal for its coffee, pastries, and sandwiches

MANILA, Philippines – Once you go black, can you ever go back? Fans of popular frozen yogurt brand BLK 513 just launched its first spin-off café called APT BLK 513 (read as Apartment BLK 513)!

On Thursday, June 29, APT BLK 513 opened its doors at The Verve in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, serving brewed coffee, pastries, sandwiches, and frozen yogurt with loads of toppings.

Just like its mother brand BLK 513, the key ingredient in APT BLK 513’s menu is activated charcoal, which is used mainly for its “antioxidant properties.” Expect nothing lighter than chic, Instagram-worthy black food and drinks here!

For the coffee, APT BLK 513 serves classics like the Espresso (P120), Cortado (P130), Iced Americano (P140 hot/P150 iced), and Flat White (P160).

The more unique offerings include sweet caffeinated drinks like Sweet Dark Latte (P210 hot/P220 iced), Choki Choko Mocha (P210 hot/P220 iced), and Too Good Cookie Latte (P220), as well as coffee-free options like Black Tea Milk (P150 hot/P160 iced), Choki Choko (P180 hot/P190 iced), and Matcha Milk (P190 hot/P200 iced).

Those looking for charcoal-infused coffee can check out the Black Velvet (P185 hot/P195 iced), Dark Side Latte (P185 hot/P195 iced), and Salty Dark Cream (P215).

To accompany the drinks, APT BLK 513 has the Lava Bun (P130), Triple Banana (P140), Dark Side Brownie (P130), Blackout Cake (P200), and Dark Side Cheesecake (P220 per slice), as well as some savory options like the Turnkey N’ Cheese Toastie and Cozy Adobo Toastie, both selling at P250.

APT BLK 513’s menu isn’t complete without BLK 513’s signature froyo, served in a Purpose Cup (starting at P130), Dark Side Cookie Cup (P140), Dark Side Cheese Cup (P190), Dark Side Cup (P220), and Purpose Pint (P380).

Owned by partners Kim and Abi Sy, BLK 513 first opened in SM Megamall in 2015, pioneering charcoal froyo in the Philippines. They have since opened shop at SM North EDSA, S Maison at Conrad Manila, Glorietta 1, West Block in Bonifacio Global City, UP Town Center, SM City Pampanga, SM Clark, and Central Kitchen in Diliman.

APT BLK 513 is located at Verve One, 26th St., Bonifacio Global City. They are open from 10 am to 9 pm Monday to Thursday and 10 am to 10 pm Friday to Sunday. – Rappler.com