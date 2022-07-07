[Kitchen 143] Mango Tree couples Thai flavors with Pinoy plant power

As the Mango Tree group celebrates 12 years in the Philippines, they have partnered with Filipino farmers to support locally grown produce and promote sustainability.
Rich in culinary tradition, Mango Tree began their first location as an old house in Bangkok’s Suriwong district more than 25 years ago. Now, they continue to delight diners with exceptional flavors in Thai cuisine and culture spanning 50 locations across the globe. Deeply rooted in community values, this environmentally conscious brand has taken the simplest of Pinoy vegetables and elevated one’s dining experience through a farm-to-table concept.
By partnering with the Joy of Urban Farming project and committing to the promotion of low food miles, CEO and Mango Tree President Eric Teng bares his passion for providing the same extraordinary meals Mango Tree has always been known for. Thai flavors coupled with Pinoy plant power provides minimal environmental impact by way of locally sourced ingredients. Working in collaboration with New Greenland Farm, Mango Tree’s seasoned Thai chefs curated an anniversary menu that highlights the versatility of Filipino food crops while showcasing the layered flavors of Thai cuisine.
The result of this endeavor yields a delicious seasonal menu that can be adapted according to crops harvested, and appreciated when dining family-style. Conscientious about food scarcity, Mango Tree understands the importance of urban farming, and an empowered farming community.
Mango Tree currently has nine stores nationwide, including Mango Tree and Mango Tree Cafe.
This anniversary menu will be available for a limited time only.
Speaking of sustainability, whipping up delicious meals at home can also be a huge help, since you can easily choose smart ingredients and control food waste. If you’re still on a Thai kick, try out this recipe for Thai Crab Curry that Gia and Nino developed, made even more special by using Pier 717 Crab.
Easy Thai Crab Curry
Ingredients:
30 g oyster sauce
10 g sugar
2 eggs
1 can evaporated milk
100 g yellow curry paste
1 small white onion roughly chopped
1 small red onion roughly chopped
2 bell peppers sliced
3 birds eye chilis
1 tsp garlic
Handful of green onions sliced into 1-2” pieces
Optional: 200 g sitaw or kangkong
1 can Pier 717 Jumbo Lump Crabmeat
Directions:
Mix the first 5 ingredients together in a bowl and set aside.
Sweat all the vegetables and then add the crab.
Add the sauce and bring to a quick boil.
Remove from heat.
Serve immediately with rice.
– Rappler.com