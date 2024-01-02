Arrivederci, Motorino – NYC pizza shop leaves PH

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'We've reached the end of our journey, having served our last pizza on December 31, 2023,' a post on Motorino Pizza Philippines' Facebook reads

MANILA, Philippines – Brooklyn-born pizzeria Motorino has closed shop in the Philippines after almost 10 years, a Facebook post by Motorino Pizza Philippines announced on Monday, January 1.

“Grateful for nearly a decade of serving ‘New York’s Best Pizza’ Neopolitan-style in Manila, we’ve reached the end of our journey, having served our last pizza on December 31, 2023,” the post read.

“As of today, January 1, 2024, we close our doors with deep gratitude for your patronage. Grazie for being an integral part of our journey. Ciao!” it added.

According to an interview on Spot.ph, Motorino Pizza Philippines owner Eugene Lorenzana said, “We just decided to close Motorino simply due to the different taste and preference of the market in the Philippines.”

Motorino’s first set up shop in the Philippines in 2014 at Greenbelt 3. It then opened several more branches over the years: The Podium, Estancia, Alabang Town Center, and Ayala Malls Manila Bay. Its original store opened in Brooklyn, New York City in 2008. – Rappler.com