LOOK: Potato Corner opens first drive-thru branch in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines – TGIF! Thank God It’s Fry-Day every day, now that Potato Corner has officially opened its very first drive-thru branch in Quezon City!

The homegrown fries chain is “now shaking” for cars and motorists driving thru at Seaoil Congressional Avenue, Quezon City starting Thursday, November 10.

Potato Corner’s freshly-cooked French fries are available to order in sizes jumbo, mega, giga and tera in the usual flavors. Also on the menu are fries with a side of chicken yakitori or chicken pops, frozen delights (ice cream with flavored syrups), floats, soda, and flavored tea.

The next Potato Corner drive-thru is set to open in Caltex Gas Station along E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue. Hopefully, more of them pop around the Metro!

Potato Corner opened its first Philippine store in October 1992, expanding to numerous kiosks around the country through the years. Potato Corner now has branches in 11 countries. – Rappler.com