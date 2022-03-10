‘Speak Cup’: 7-Eleven launches 2022 presidential ‘7-Election’ cups

The cups printed with five presidential candidates' faces will be available until April 27

MANILA, Philippines – 7-Eleven has once again launched their “7-Election” cups in the thick of campaign season for the 2022 national elections on May 9.

On March 9, the convenience store chain made their special 7-Election cups available in all branches across the country.

The cups, which come in 22-oz and 12-oz sizes for either cold drinks or coffee, show the names and images of five presidential candidates: Senator Ping Lacson, Senator Manny Pacquiao, Vice President Leni Robredo, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, and ex-senator and dictator’s son Bongbong Marcos.

There is also an “undecided” cup for those who have yet to choose their candidates.

The cups are printed with a special barcode, which people can scan to vote for the candidate on their cup. One cup is equal to one vote, and these will be tallied and updated daily on 7-Eleven’s election website.

7-Eleven stressed that this poll is “unscientific and unofficial,” and is just for fun.

The cups will be available until April 27. – Rappler.com