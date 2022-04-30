Lunch with Rectos in Lipa sparks talks of an Ate Vi endorsement

Senator Ralph Recto and Deputy Speaker Vilma Santos-Recto, 6th District Batangas Representative, welcomed presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate, Senator Kiko Pangilinan, to their home in Lipa City. The visit gave Robredo and the Rectos a chance to catch up amid the hectic campaign schedule. (VP Leni Media Bureau)

Though it was trending on social media, Batangas Representative Vilma Santos-Recto does not endorse Vice President Leni Robredo

BATANGAS, Philippines – Seeing presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and Batangas 6th District Representative Deputy Speaker Vilma Santos-Recto together in one frame has raised speculations whether the star for all seasons would finally make the big switch.

In photos released by the Vice President’s media bureau, Saturday, April 30, Vilma was seen warmly welcoming Robredo in their Lipa home. Robredo and her running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan were invited over for lunch by Vilma and her husband Senator Ralph Recto.

Ralph heads One Batangas party, which has earlier endorsed Manila Mayor Isko Moreno for president, promising him 1 million votes from the province.

#AteVi was trending on Twitter as netizens wondered if she would make a surprise endorsement at the grand rally in Bauan, Batangas.

When asked if welcoming Vice President in their home today translated to her support for Robredo’s presidential bid, Vilma said: “Boboto po ako ayon sa paniniwala ko (I will according to what I believe in.) We need a leader with vision, action, and can inspire people. I don’t believe in branding.”

She added: “Vision to recover this country in times of crisis. Action to move, execute and act accordingly because people are tired of lip service. Inspire people to be part of nation-building. May 9 is not the last day. Ito po ay simula ng panibagong anim na taon sa buhay ng bawat Pilipino!!!!. Pakiusap ko po, gamitin ang talino at puso. (This is the start of the next six years in the life of every Filipino. Please, let us use our minds and hearts.)

Vilma refused to give a specific name and only referred to her choice as “my candidate”.

“Ayoko i-bother ng mga taong hindi naiintindihan ang situation. Ayoko makigulo. Ang gusto ko may hope ang Filipinos for six yearsHOPE ANG FILIPINOS FOR 6 years … suporta ng tao for building our nation at ma-survive ang crisis natin,” she added.

(I don’t want to be bothered by people who do not understand the situation. I don’t want to cause problems. I want hope for Filipinos for six years… support of the people to rebuild our nation and to survive this crisis.) – Rappler.com