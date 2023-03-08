ReliefPH: Help communities affected by Oriental Mindoro oil spill

MANILA, Philippines – The oil spill that took place after MT Princess Empress sank off the coast of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, has put at risk more than 30 of Oriental Mindoro’s marine-protected areas and affected other provinces, including Antique in Western Visayas.

The Department of Health has already confirmed that it had been receiving reports of cases of people having trouble breathing and experiencing stomach pain and vomiting because of the incident. Aside from this, the incident also affected the livelihood of fishermen and raised environmental concerns.

Several groups have organized initiatives to seek monetary, in-kind, and hair waste donations to help clean up the oil spill and bring aid to affected communities. Here’s a list of donation drives:

Bruskos Barber Shop

Bruskos Barber Shop, a local shop located on the ground floor of Xentro Mall in Calapan, Oriental Mindoro, is calling for customers to get haircuts and donate hair waste that will be used for cleaning the spill. In addition, the shop will donate 10% of its sales to the affected families.

The initiative will run from March 4 to April 4. More details here.

Cielito Zamora Senior High School-SSG

The Supreme Student Government (SSG) of the Cielito Zamora Senior High School, a public secondary school in Caloocan City, is accepting donations of hair waste that will be sent to Oriental Mindoro.

For donors, you may contact the student body’s president, Alvinson Aligam, through his Facebook page. You may also contact their partner organizations, Kabataan Para sa Kalikasan, through Jhonna Mae Sandoval (0926 052 8541); and Kapaka Organization Focal Person, through 0915 811 1054 or email kapaka.org@gmail.com.

GMA Kapuso Foundation

The GMA Kapuso Foundation (GMAKF) office is accepting monetary and material donations from Monday to Friday, from 9 am until 6 pm.

For monetary donations, GMAKF accepts cash or checks. An official receipt will be issued to donors who will bring their cash donation to their office. For bank deposits, donors are asked to fax or email a bank transaction slip along with their contact details, where an official receipt would be sent.

Monetary channels include GCash, Metrobank, UnionBank of the Philippines, Land Bank of the Philippines, Philippine National Bank, Banco de Oro, Bank of Commerce, and all branches of Cebuana Lhuillier in the Philippines. For account details, you may refer to the foundation’s website.

Moreover, in-kind donations can be sent to this drop-off point:

GMA Kapuso Foundation, Inc.

2nd Floor GMA Kapuso Center

GMA Network Drive, cor. Samar Streets

Diliman, Quezon City 1103, Philippines

More details can be found here.

Palm Grass, The Cebu Heritage Hotel

Palm Grass, a local hotel in Cebu City, is seeking help from hair salons to donate hair waste that will be used in cleaning oil spills in Oriental Mindoro.

The drop-off point is located at 68 General Junquera Street, Barangay Kalubihan, Cebu City. Details here.

Provincial Information Office-Oriental Mindoro

The Provincial Information Office of Oriental Mindoro is calling for health supplies and in-kind donations such as food, water, and clothes.

The office advises donors to connect with their local Provincial Health Office for health supplies, and the Environment and Natural Resources Office for in-kind donations.

Interested donors may also contact Zyrene Cataquiz of the Provincial Administrator’s Office through their mobile number 0966 798 6495. More details can be found here.

Proyekto Philippines

Iloilo City-based nongovernmental organization Proyekto Philippines is accepting hair waste and monetary donations. For hair donations, donors are advised to message their Facebook page or contact 0917 651 2875.

Monetary donations can be sent through Daniel Agan’s GCash at 0917 651 2875. More details here.

Do you know of any other drives and initiatives helping communities affected by the oil spill incident in Oriental Mindoro? Use the hashtag #ReliefPH or email them to move.ph@rappler.com. – with reports from Glenn Jr. Ferrariz/Rappler.com