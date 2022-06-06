LIST: ‘Makibeki’ with these activities, events to celebrate Pride 2022

With more relaxed quarantine restrictions, LGBTQ+ organizations are taking their celebrations back to the streets. Bookmark this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – After two years of mostly online events, Filipinos are once more celebrating Pride Month in the streets this 2022!

With the forthcoming return of the Marcoses to Malacañang, Metro Manila Pride (MMPride), Southeast Asia’s largest Pride festival, introduced “Atin Ang Kulayaan! Makibeki Ngayon, Atin Ang Panahon” as this year’s theme on Saturday, June 4.

“Pilit man nila tayong patahimikin at…burahin ang ating kasaysayan, patuloy tayong mananaig at magwawagi. Papalayain natin ang ating mga kulay,” the group said in a statement.

(No matter how hard they try to silence us and erase our history, we will continue to prevail and win. We will liberate our own colors.)

In their statement, MMPride also slammed the inaction of the Congress towards the SOGIE Equality Bill, attributing it to a “lack of a comprehensive culture of understanding for the [LGBTQ+] community.”

Kulay na magkakaiba, ngunit sabay-sabay na nagsusumigaw, para sa mga binubusalan at kinakalimutan, para sa hustisya at karapatan. #AtinAngKulayaan!

Makibeki Ngayon, Atin Ang Panahon



The Metro Manila Pride March and Festival

25 JUNE 2022 | PASAY CITYhttps://t.co/nwDhB5SCpk pic.twitter.com/21qEoVyE21 — Metro Manila Pride | #AtinAngKulayaan 🏳️‍🌈 (@mmprideorg) June 4, 2022

“Kulayaan” is a play on the words kulay (color) and kalayaan (freedom) to show that members of the LGBTQ+ community will continue to fight against discrimination, corruption, and abuse.

MMPride will be staging its annual Pride march and festival on June 25 in Pasay City, which will feature an arts exhibit, street fair, and educational discussions. The venue is yet to be disclosed.

MMPride will also hold the following activities:

June 10: Kulayaan Kaphian and Kwiz Nite (FFTG Cafe, Quezon City; 4 pm to 12 mn)

June 11: Atin ang Kulayaan Volunteers Assembly

June 18: Atin ang Kulayaan Pride Picnic

Here are other events and activities that groups and organizations will hold in celebration of Pride. Bookmark this page for updates.

Pride PH

Pride PH, a national coalition of LGBTQ+ organizations in the Philippines such as PANTAY and Spark Philippines, will also hold its own Pride Festival on June 25 at the Quezon Memorial Circle.

The event is in partnership with the Quezon City local government.

PRIDE MONTH NA, RAMPA NA!



Ihanda na ang mga rainbow flags at mga pasabog niyong rainbow outfits para sa pinaka-bonggang PRIDE FESTIVAL sa QC Circle sa June 25!



Spearheded by Pride PH National Coalition in partnership with Quezon City LGU. 🇵🇭🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/gccSwiipcO — Pride PH (@tfpridePH) May 31, 2022

UP Babaylan

Under the theme “Lumalaban, Lumiliwanag, Lumiliyab”, UP Babaylan will host a number of events online and offline to celebrate Pride such as fundraising initiatives, a letter campaign to combat queer isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a screening of Rhadem Musawah’s Budjang.

UP Babaylan will also spearhead the opening of a rainbow-painted crosswalk at the University of the Philippines Diliman. See their list of activities below.

Happy Pride Month! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️



This month, let us carry with us the call for the urgent passage of the SOGIE Equality Bill as it is through the recognition and achievement of our fundamental rights that we can tip unjust power relations and dismantle inequality! ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/dm7W7D7G76 — UP Babaylan 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ #SOGIEEqualityNow (@upbabaylan) June 5, 2022

UP Gender Law and Policy Program

The UP College of Law, under its Gender Law and Policy Program, will hold a panel discussion titled “Gender Advocacy: Moving Forward under the New Administration” on June 23 from 4 to 6 pm via Zoom.

The forum will feature advocates who will craft a common agenda and strategy on how to effectively push for the passage of priority measures under the Marcos administration.

The event is free and open to the public. If interested, you may register at https://uplaw.ph/glpponlineforum2022.

National Museum of the Philippines

The National Museum will be leading various activities to celebrate Pride Month.

Their activities will kick off with the film showing of Elwood Perez’ Esoterika: Maynila from June 13 to 17. Attendees will also get a chance to meet Perez from 4 pm onwards on the last day of screening.

A special guided tour of the National Museum for LGBTQ+ members will also be held on June 22.

FDCP Philippines

Pelikulaya is back!

The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) is bringing back the international LGBTQIA+ film festival with the theme “Pantay-Pantay, Iba’t Ibang Kulay!” to highlight narratives of underrepresented communities, especially the trans community.

Screenings and other activities will be held on-ground and online during the entirety of the festival from June 10 to 26, with films such as Lingua Franca and Portrait of a Lady on Fire to be screened.

Follow the Pelikulaya: International LGBTQIA+ Film Festival page on Facebook for the full list of films and updates on the festival.

Humanist Alliance Philippines, International (HAPI)

Humanist Alliance Philippines, International (HAPI), a non-profit organization of progressive secular humanists from all over the world, will celebrate Pride through various initiatives in Dumaguete City.

These include a “Holy Union Ceremony” on June 28 at the Dakong Balay Gazebo to celebrate LGBTQ+ couples who continue to fight for their right to love.

HAPI will also hold Community Kitchens every Saturday for the month of June in Brgy. Tinago, Dumaguete, to be facilitated by Bahaghari-Dumaguete and Kabataan Para sa Karapatan with the help of local leaders.

See their full list of activities below.

HIV & AIDS Support House (HASH)

HIV & AIDS Support House (HASH), a provider of psychosocial support to people living with HIV (PLHIV) and AIDS, will host free online webinars on relevant topics to the LGBTQ+ community such as mental health and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

See the full schedule and list of topics for their #HASHOnline webinars below. Those interested may sign-up at http://bit.ly/HASHFreeWebinars

– Rappler.com

Do you know of other events and activities in celebration of Pride? Email them to move.ph@rappler.com