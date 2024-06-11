LIST: Serve love and solidarity with these Pride 2024 events, initiatives

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Celebrate Pride month with these activities led by LGBTQIA+ organizations and allies across the country. Bookmark this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Everybody say love!

Pushing for visibility and in solidarity with the Filipino LGBTQ+ community, various organizations and allies are set to show force and amplify calls for equality through events and initiatives this Pride Month 2024.

Check out the following events to be held this month.

#DearSurvivor

Lunas Collective, in partnership with the Philippine Ballroom Community and We Are Shapeshifters, will hold a safe space for queer folks and allies.

Through private sharing circles and a Vogue Jam, #DearSurvivor aims to empower participants to facilitate individuals to share stories about their vulnerabilities and their journey towards healing and celebrate power.

This will happen on June 15 from 12 pm onwards at the We Are Shapeshifters Movement + Gatherings Studio, First United Building, Escolta, Manila.

There is a participant limit for the event. If sign-ups exceed the limit, expect to be waitlisted. Register here to join.

Once Upon A Queer

Pinas Safe Space (PSS) will hold a Drag Read Aloud session with children in Iligan City on June 15, as part of the month-long Iligan Pride 2024 activities.

“By featuring drag queens as storytellers this event seeks to contribute to this positive change by providing children with the opportunity to engage with stories that celebrate differences and encourage them to embrace their own unique identities,” said PSS in its Facebook post.

PSS is scouting for monetary and in-kind donations which will be used to provide snacks and school supplies to the participating kids.

Check out their Facebook post below for the details of how to send your donations!

Kinemelaya

Aside from the usual march and festival program, Northern Luzon Pride, is having a free queer film screening on June 9, 16, and 23 at the Balanghai ni Ikeng, Ili-Likha Artists’ Wateringhole, Assumption Road.

The festival will feature films from the Philippines, Colombia, and the United Kingdom, with common themes that celebrate narratives, identities, and experiences of queer filmmakers.

Check out Northern Luzon Pride’s Facebook page for the film screening lineup.

QUEERLAYAAN 2024

Looking for queer artists to support? Check this out!

Presented by Sticker Con MNL in collaboration with ARTEGOph, Queerlayaan 2024 is happening on June 16, from 10 am to 8 pm at Whitespace Manila.

This art and merch market aims to highlight and empower the works, messages, and advocacies of over 300 local queer artists and creators.

UP Diliman Pride 2024

The University of the Philippines Diliman organizes its own Pride Month festivities themed, “Rampa Kweens! Tungo sa kaligtasan, kalusugan, kalayaan.”

UPD Pride 2024 will highlight film screenings, wellness sessions, and discussions throughout the month. Among their main activities are:

Kulayan ang Kalayaan: Queer Art Fair and Exhibit – 2 pm, June 11, at Parola CFA Gallery

Sa Bawat Siwang, May Bahaghari: Film Screening and Learning & Wellness Hub – June 14 at UPD Gender Office Conference Room, Benton Hall

Rampa, Kweens! UPD Pride March and Concert – 4 pm, June 28

Register to join via bit.ly/updpride2024 or visit UP Diliman Gender Office’s Facebook page to learn more about their other scheduled activities.

EV Pride Prom

Eyes here, Eastern Visayas folks! Eastern Visayas Pride 2024’s Pride Prom is happening and you should not miss it.

Prepare to dance and prance the night away on June 14 at Jose Carlo’s Coffee Shop in Tacloban City. Bring your prom dates or friends and register here.

Pride and Power

Advocating for the “right to care” card to become accessible across the country, Pop Emergency brings its fourth Pride and Power, themed “Same Love, Same Care, Same Right.”

This pop music night will feature drag performances and comedy acts on June 14 at the Matrix Creation Events in Diliman, Quezon City.

Register here to secure your tickets: http://bit.ly/PrideAndPower4.

🚨 Mga Kapitbahay! 🚨



We took a SPACE and filled it with so much LOVE for POP MUSIC and the COMMUNITY last year and and our gay tradition continues…



Pop Emergency brings you #PrideAndPower4: Same Love, Same Care, Same Right ❤️‍🔥 A POP NIGHT 4 U in your most authentic YOU ✨… pic.twitter.com/I1tRhBzNsn — Pop Emergency 🚨 (@popemergencyph) May 21, 2024

MiyerKULET! Freedom Extravaganza 2024

Human Rights and People Empowerment Center will launch its cultural festival, “MiyerKULET! Freedom Extravaganza” on June 12, 7 pm, at Harong, PRRM Garden Area, Mother Ignacia Avenue, Quezon City.

The festival will feature 30 award-winning films, drag performances, live music, weekend markets, and quiz nights, which will run until July 31.

Pre-register at bit.ly/FreedomExtravaganza2024. Follow @HRPECPhils on Facebook for the full schedule.

LoveLaban 2 Everyone!

Pride PH and the Quezon City government will hold its third iteration of their Pride festival themed “LoveLaban 2 Everyone” on June 22, at the Quezon City Memorial Circle.

Celebrities, social media influencers, and drag personalities will grace the festival, including Vice Ganda, BINI, Ben&Ben, Sassa Gurl, and Juan Karlos.

Last year’s festival recorded 110,000 attendees, making it the biggest Pride event in Southeast Asia.

Visit Pride PH’s official Facebook page for more information.

Popup, Ate 2024

To cap off Pride Month, Playhouse is having a free drag concert on June 30 at 8 pm at the Pop-Up Katipunan.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World finalist Marina Summers and Drag Race Philippines season 1 winner Precious Paula Nicole are set to headline the show, alongside Drag Race Philippines alumni Eva Le Queen, Miss Jade So, ØV Cünt, Bernie, and Drag Den season 2 Drag Supreme, Deja.

Make sure to wear a white outfit!

– Rappler.com

Do you know of other events and activities in celebration of Pride? Share them via the gender-equality chat room of the Rappler Communities App.