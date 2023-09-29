Anti-drug cop kills 2, wounds 1 in Malabon City

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – A member of an anti-drug unit of the Malabon City police faces criminal complaints over the killing of two people, the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) confirmed.

NCRPO spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Eunice Salas told Rappler on Friday, September 29, that Patrolman Zenjo del Rosario, a member of the drug enforcement unit of the Malabon City police station, was slapped with three complaints – two counts for murder and one for frustrated murder.

Aside from these, Del Rosario also faces an administrative case currently handled by the Northern Police District’s (NPD) Internal Affairs Service, which has jurisdiction over Malabon City police. The cop is now detained at the NPD’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group’s custodial facility, Salas added.

Based on the NCRPO’s report, Del Rosario, 30, entered Alexis Gutierrez’s house “and successive gunfire was heard” in Barangay Acacia, Malabon City, on Wednesday, September 27. Two died – including Gutierrez – while one was injured due to Del Rosario’s shooting, the police said.

Gutierrez was pronounced dead by an attending physician. Another victim – Jay Bacusmo Apas – died on the spot and was transferred to a funeral home on the same day. Meanwhile, Baby Tadiamon sustained gunshot wounds in her body and left leg, and underwent medical treatment at the Tondo Medical Center in Manila.

The NCRPO said the Malabon City police arrested the suspect at around 12:50 pm on Wednesday. The suspect was nabbed through closed circuit television footage captured in the area and through witnesses’ help.

Del Rosario was subjected to a paraffin test and medical examination after his arrest, the police added. His police-issued firearm was also confiscated for ballistic examination.

NCRPO chief Police Brigadier General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered a probe to determine the possible motives behind Del Rosario’s shooting.

The incident involving Del Rosario is the latest involving a cop from the NPD after the death of 17-year-old Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar in Navotas City on August 2. Baltazar was killed by cops while he and his friend were cleaning their fishing boat in Barangay NBBS Kaunlaran.

The police said they mistook the teenager for Reynaldo Bolivar, the subject of their operation that day. At least 19 cops face criminal complaints over Jemboy’s killing, while eight police were recommended dismissed from the police service. – Rappler.com