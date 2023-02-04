Galvez defends EDCA sites: ‘Not a cause for concern’

'These EDCA sites should not be a cause for concern for anyone since it could also spur economic investments, joint protection, and preservation of our maritime and natural resources,' says Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr.

MANILA, Philippines – Following the latest agreement between the Philippines and the United States on the American troops’ access to military bases, Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. defended the common bases and said on Saturday, February 4, that it should not be a cause for concern.

“I must stress that EDCA and its implementation, the AFP Modernization Program, or the PH-US alliance are directed to modernize our capabilities and collaboration to react to emergencies and protect our maritime and environmental interests,” the Philippines’ defense chief said in a statement.

“Thus, these EDCA sites should not be a cause for concern for anyone since it could also spur economic investments, joint protection, and preservation of our maritime and natural resources.”

On Thursday, February 2, Galvez and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that the longtime allies had agreed on four new local military bases, where American troops will be allowed to build facilities and preposition military equipment. The agreement was made nine years after the two countries signed the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

The agreement was made six months after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. replaced Rodrigo Duterte. Duterte, on the one hand, became known for his tirades against the US and his threat to scrap the Visiting Forces Agreement. On the other hand, Duterte also displayed his inclination toward China throughout his term.

Galvez’s reasons

In his statement, the DND chief said that the capacity building of a country’s defense is within the sovereign rights of every nation. Galvez added that in “the pursuit of that right,” the Philippines must continue its engagements with its longtime ally, the US, as well as with other countries.

“Thus, with that in mind, the EDCA was primarily envisioned to develop our own bases and facilities in line with our overall efforts to enhance our defense posture, especially our preparedness for responding to disasters and emergencies,” the defense secretary explained.

Galvez also noted that Austin himself had said that EDCA is not “permanent” but rather a collaborative agreement.

“In terms of personnel, no less than US Secretary of Defense Austin reiterated during our recent joint press conference that EDCA is not about permanent basing in the Philippines, which is forbidden by the Philippine Constitution, but rather a collaborative agreement that will allow our allies access to training opportunities with Philippine personnel on a rotational basis for the purpose of enhancing interoperability and mutual capacity building between Philippine and US forces.”

The DND secretary added that the EDCA will facilitate the construction of facilities that can help improve the Philippines’ defense capabilities. The bases will also serve as storage for assets and material that “will be prepositioned in agreed locations subject to prior authorization from the Philippines as specified in the EDCA provisions.”

Since the signing of the EDCA, the agreement has long been subject to various oppositions and debates. During oral arguments in 2014, Supreme Court justices even asked petitioners against EDCA about how the country will protect its sovereignty against the looming threats of China. – Rappler.com