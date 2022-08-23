WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Wednesday, August 24, 2022, due to Severe Tropical Storm Florita (Ma-on) and the southwest monsoon
MANILA, Philippines – Some areas again suspended classes for Wednesday, August 24, following the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Florita (Ma-on) and the effects of the enhanced southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also suspended classes in public schools in select areas.
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
Malacañang memorandum
- Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Bulacan, Zambales, Bataan – all levels (public)
Metro Manila
- Mandaluyong City – all levels (public and private)
- City of Manila – all levels (public and private)
- Pasay City – all levels (public and private)
- Pasig City – all levels (public and private)
Cagayan Valley
- Cagayan
- Tuguegarao City – all levels (public and private)
Central Luzon
- Bulacan
- Malolos City – all levels (public and private)
- Nueva Ecija – all levels (public and private)
Ilocos Region
- Ilocos Sur – all levels (public and private)
- La Union – all levels (public and private)
- Dagupan City – all levels (public and private)
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.