WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Wednesday, August 24, 2022, due to Severe Tropical Storm Florita (Ma-on) and the southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas again suspended classes for Wednesday, August 24, following the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Florita (Ma-on) and the effects of the enhanced southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also suspended classes in public schools in select areas.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

Malacañang memorandum

Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Bulacan, Zambales, Bataan – all levels (public)

Metro Manila

Cagayan Valley

Cagayan Tuguegarao City – all levels (public and private)



Central Luzon

Bulacan Malolos City – all levels (public and private)

Nueva Ecija – all levels (public and private)

Ilocos Region

Ilocos Sur – all levels (public and private)

La Union – all levels (public and private)

Dagupan City – all levels (public and private)

