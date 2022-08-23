Philippines
Class suspensions

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Wednesday, August 24, 2022, due to Severe Tropical Storm Florita (Ma-on) and the southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas again suspended classes for Wednesday, August 24, following the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Florita (Ma-on) and the effects of the enhanced southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also suspended classes in public schools in select areas.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

Malacañang memorandum
  • Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Bulacan, Zambales, Bataan – all levels (public)
Metro Manila
Cagayan Valley
Central Luzon
Ilocos Region

– Rappler.com

