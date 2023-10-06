Typhoon Jenny weakens outside PAR, has no more direct effect

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

JENNY. Satellite image of Typhoon Jenny (Koinu) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of October 6, 2023, 5 am.

Typhoon Jenny (Koinu) is no longer bringing rain or severe winds to any part of the Philippines. But the southwest monsoon is causing scattered rain in parts of Luzon on Friday, October 6.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Jenny (Koinu) continues to weaken after leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and is no longer directly affecting the country as of early Friday, October 6.

At 4 am on Friday, Jenny was located 385 kilometers west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes, moving west outside PAR at only 10 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon did not make landfall in the Philippines, but affected Northern Luzon and hit Taiwan’s Pingtung County.

It had left PAR on Thursday afternoon, October 5, although at the time, rainfall and wind warnings remained in effect given its size and proximity to extreme Northern Luzon.

Jenny’s maximum sustained winds were down to 120 km/h as of early Friday. It previously reached a peak intensity of 175 km/h.

The typhoon’s gustiness has also eased to 150 km/h.

ALSO ON RAPPLER

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 5 am bulletin on Friday that Signal No. 1 has been lifted, following the lifting of Signal Nos. 2 and 3 on Thursday. This means severe winds from Jenny are no longer being felt in Northern Luzon.

The typhoon is no longer directly bringing rain as well.

PAGASA also lifted its gale warning for coastal waters, but warned that Jenny may still trigger moderate to rough seas in Batanes, the western part of Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur on Friday. Small vessels were advised to take precautionary measures as waves could be 1.5 to 3 meters high.

Jenny is projected to remain a typhoon until Friday or early Saturday, October 7, “before entering a sustained weakening trend,” according to PAGASA.

It may just be a remnant low by late Monday, October 9, or early Tuesday, October 10.

Meanwhile, Jenny’s enhancement of the southwest monsoon or habagat has also weakened further.

But the southwest monsoon may still bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and most of the Ilocos Region on Friday.

Flash floods and landslides are possible during periods of moderate to heavy rain.

A yellow rainfall warning issued by PAGASA at 2 am on Friday prompted the cities of Manila, Malabon, and Navotas to suspend all classes. That warning covered a 3-hour period and no new warning has been issued for Metro Manila as of 8:45 am.

The weather bureau added that there may be “infrequent” gusty conditions in the western parts of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon in the next three days due to the southwest monsoon.

Jenny was the Philippines’ 10th tropical cyclone for 2023 and the second for September, having developed on September 29.

PAGASA expects four to seven tropical cyclones to form within or enter PAR from October 2023 to March 2024. For October alone, there may be two or three tropical cyclones. – Rappler.com