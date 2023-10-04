Typhoon Jenny further intensifies, passes ‘very close’ to Taiwan’s Orchid Island

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

JENNY. Satellite image of Typhoon Jenny (Koinu) as of October 5, 2023, 5 am.

As of early Thursday, October 5, Typhoon Jenny (Koinu) is 140 kilometers north northwest of Itbayat, Batanes

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Jenny (Koinu) further intensified as it passed “very close” to Taiwan’s Orchid Island before dawn on Thursday, October 5, according to the Philippines’ weather bureau.

Taiwan is within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a briefing past 5 am on Thursday that Jenny’s maximum sustained winds increased from 165 kilometers per hour to 175 km/h, a new peak.

The typhoon’s gustiness is now up to 215 km/h from the previous 205 km/h.

It was last spotted 140 kilometers north northwest of Itbayat, Batanes, still moving west but at a slightly slower 10 km/h from the previous 15 km/h.

Batanes is still facing heavy rain from Jenny on Thursday.

In addition, tropical cyclone wind signals are still in effect in the following areas as of 5 am:

Signal No. 3

Storm-force winds (89 to 117 km/h), moderate to significant threat to life and property

Batanes

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

northern part of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Island, Calayan Island)

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

rest of Babuyan Islands

northern part of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Lal-lo, Camalaniugan, Pamplona, Claveria, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Allacapan, Sanchez Mira, Santa Praxedes, Lasam, Gattaran)

northern part of Apayao (Calanasan, Pudtol, Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora)

northern part of Ilocos Norte (Piddig, Bangui, Vintar, Burgos, Pagudpud, Bacarra, Adams, Pasuquin, Carasi, Dumalneg, Laoag City)

ALSO ON RAPPLER

Jenny did not make landfall in the Philippines.

It is set to make landfall in the southern part of Taiwan on Thursday morning, where the rugged terrain may cause it to weaken “considerably,” PAGASA said.

Then the typhoon could leave PAR on Thursday afternoon or evening, emerging over the Taiwan Strait and eventually moving over the coastal waters of southeastern China. During this time, it may weaken further due to dry air.

By Sunday, October 8, Jenny could just be a tropical depression.

Meanwhile, Jenny is still enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat, which is causing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa on Thursday.

Gusty conditions triggered by the enhanced southwest monsoon will also persist in the southern part of Aurora, Romblon, and parts of Calabarzon, Metro Manila, Bicol, and Bataan.

For coastal waters, PAGASA issued a new gale warning at 5 am on Thursday for the following seaboards:

seaboard of extreme Northern Luzon (Batanes) – rough to very high seas, waves 4.5 to 10.3 meters high, travel risky for all vessels

northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon (Ilocos Norte, northern coast of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands) – rough to very rough seas, waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high, travel risky for small vessels

eastern seaboard of Northern Luzon (eastern coast of Cagayan, Isabela) – rough to very rough seas, waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high, travel risky for small vessels

Jenny is the Philippines’ 10th tropical cyclone for 2023 and the second for September, having developed last Friday, September 29.

PAGASA expects four to seven tropical cyclones to form within or enter PAR from October 2023 to March 2024. For October alone, there may be two or three tropical cyclones. – Rappler.com