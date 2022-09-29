Comelec to annul Teves’ win; Degamo to become new Negros Oriental governor

Roel Degamo will benefit from a Comelec ruling which declares a namesake as a nuisance candidate. The new votes that will be credited to Degamo will be enough to beat Henry Teves in the Negros Oriental gubernatorial race.

MANILA, Philippines – The seat of power in the provincial hall of Negros Oriental will have a new occupant, after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) resolved a months-long petition in favor of defeated 2022 gubernatorial aspirant Roel Degamo.

Comelec spokesman Rex Laudiangco confirmed to Rappler on Thursday, September 29, that the poll body moved to nullify the election victory of incumbent Governor Henry Teves, after it declared with finality that Degamo’s almost-namesake, a certain Ruel Degamo, was a nuisance candidate.

Because of this, the 49,039 votes garnered by the nuisance candidate will be credited in favor of Roel Degamo, on top of the 277,462 received by seasoned politician. When combined, it would be enough to take the lead in the race over Teves, who secured 296,897 votes.

“The clerk of the commission served the notice and writ of execution to the parties,” Laudiangco said. “A special board of canvassers was constituted to implement the writ of execution.”

The Comelec already declared Ruel Degamo – Grego Gaudia in real life – as a nuisance candidate back in December 2021, but without a final Comelec en banc ruling by election day, the similar name remained on the official ballot.

In August, the Supreme Court ordered the Comelec to resolve Roel Degamo’s election complaint after he sought the High Court’s help. – Rappler.com