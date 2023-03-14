Complaints filed vs Arnie Teves’ secretary, others arrested in raids

Negros Oriental congressman Arnie Teves, who is out of the country, also faces complaints for alleged violation of laws on firearms and explosives

MANILA, Philippines – Police have filed illegal possession of firearms complaints against the secretary of Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves and five others who were arrested during raids in some of the congressman’s properties last week.

In a statement shared to media on Tuesday, February 14, the Philippine National Police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP CIDG) said a complaint for alleged violation of Republic Act (RA) No. 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act was filed against the following:

Hannah Mae Sumerano also known as “Hannah Mae”

Heracleo Sangasin Oray

Rodolfo Teves Maturan, aka “Jojo Maturan”

Joseph Kyle Catan Maturan

Meanwhile, complaints for alleged violation of RA No. 10591 and RA No. 9516 or the law on explosives were filed against Jose Pablo Gimarangan and Roland Aguisanda Pablio.

The CIDG added that complaints for alleged violation of RA No. 10591 and 9516 will also be filed against Representative Teves and his sons, Kurt Matthew Teves and Axel Teves. The three were not present during the implementation of the warrants.

Teves, who is out of the country for medical purposes, has yet to return over four days since his travel authority expired. On March 13, Speaker Martin Romualdez said he has yet to hear from Teves after he asked the lawmaker to return home. (READ: Romualdez to Arnie Teves: Return to PH ‘as soon as possible’)

Raids

The CIDG said the six were arrested during their simultaneous implementation of search warrants in five addresses in Basay and Bayawan City in Negros Oriental last week. Some of the properties are owned by Teves, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos had said.

The operation was carried out through 10 search warrants issued by Executive Judge Allan Francisco Garciano of Mandaue City, Cebu Regional Trial Court. The CIDG said cops were able to seize the following during the raid:

3 hand grenades

10 short firearms

6 rifles

465 assorted live ammunition

194 assorted empty shells

22 assorted magazines

After the operation, the PNP unit said the arrested persons were subjected to inquest proceedings at the Department of Justice on March 12. The six are now under the CIDG’s Regional Field Unit in Metro Manila.

Once the CIDG files the new complaints against Teves, the lawmaker will face at least three complaints. On March 7, the CIDG filed multiple murder complaint against the Negros Oriental representative over killings in the province in 2019. A certain “Hannah Mae” is also named a respondent in the murder complaint.

Suspects in the killing of Negros Oriental’s longtime governor Roel Degamo also tagged a certain “Congressman Teves” as the alleged brains behind the killing. Degamo, Negros Oriental’s governor since 2011, was slain on March 4, just outside his family’s compound. – Rappler.com