DOJ chief Remulla wants to relocate Bilibid to Occidental Mindoro

DOJ CHIEF. Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla attends the adoption of duties, powers and general jurisdiction hearing of the Senate committee on justice and human rights on August 17, 2022.

(1st UPDATE) The DOJ chief however says they plan to transfer minimum security inmates to Nueva Ecija

MANILA, Philippines – Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla said they plan to relocate the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) from Metro Manila to Occidental Mindoro.

Asked by Senator Robin Padilla during a meeting with the Senate committee on justice and human rights on August 17, Remulla said they plan to reform the minimum, medium, and maximum security prisons. Padilla served time inside the NBP in the late 1990s for illegal possession of firearms.

“Ang medium security naman po at maximum security, marahil mas maganda pong ilipat natin sa Mindoro. Meron po tayong batas ngayon na [inaudible] na gawin natin ito. At doon po kasi, maaari ho silang ma-rehabilitate. Maaari po silang makabalik sa lipunan sapagkat malaki po ang lupa na puwede pong sakahin do’n,” Remulla said.

(For medium and maximum security, I think it’s better if we transfer them to Mindoro. We have an existing law to authorize this. And there, they can be rehabilitated. They can return to society because there’s a lot of land that can be cultivated there.)

Remulla is pertaining to the government’s plan to construct a prison facility in a government property in Occidental Mindoro, which is around eight to 10 hectares.

Minimum security

At the same time, Remulla said they plan to relocate minimum security inmates to Nueva Ecija.

“Ang balak po natin, ang minimum security ay ililipat po sa Nueva Ecija kung nasaan po ang drug rehab facility na hindi naman po nagagamit ang lahat, at sapat po ang laki upang mailipat po ang lahat ng nakapiit ng dahil po sa krimen na ang sentensiya ay hindi po ganoong kahaba.”

(We plan for the minimum security to be relocated to Nueva Ecija, where the underutilized drug rehab facility is located, and it has enough space to transfer all inmates whose sentences are not that long.)

In explaining the need for reforms, Remulla said that over 400 prisoners have escaped Bilibid in the last four decades. The DOJ chief noted the proximity of the prison to the nearby community.

Remulla also said the new location of Bilibid will likewise help prisoners improve their lives since there would be livelihood for them.

“Marahil kung sila po’y masanay po na mamuhay nang mapayapa, na magtatanim po ng mga halaman, at nag-aalaga ng mga hayop, pupuwede hong makatulong pa sa food supply ng ating bansa. Marahil makatutulong po ito na ang kanilang pagkatao ay magbago at sila’y magsimula muli ‘pag tapos na po ang kanilang sintensiya.”

(Maybe if they will be used to living peacefully, to plant and take care of animals, they can even help boost the food supply of our country. This might also help them improve themselves and start over again after they serve their sentence.)

