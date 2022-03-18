Campaign Convos: Buhay campaign reporter

ABS-CBN's Jorge Cariño and TV5's Dale De Vera join this discussion into the world of a campaign reporter and the daily challenges reporters face on the campaign trail

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler reporters invite fellow campaign reporters from other networks to give you a peek into the world of a journalist covering a presidential election.

Veteran television journalist Jorge Cariño of ABS-CBN and TV5 correspondent Dale De Vera join Rappler reporters Mara Cepeda, Bea Cupin, and Pia Ranada in talking about the daily challenges reporters face on the campaign trail and how they affect news coverage.

What’s the best and worst thing about covering a campaign? What are the challenges in dealing with candidates’ campaign teams? Where to strike the balance between chumminess with a candidate and the need for professional distance?

This 7th episode airs at 6 pm on Friday, March 18.

Campaign Convos is a weekly talk show and podcast featuring kuwentuhan, analysis, and inside information straight from both the physical and virtual campaign trail. It’s hosted by reporters Jairo Bolledo, Lian Buan, Mara Cepeda, Bea Cupin, Pia Ranada, Aika Rey, and Rambo Talabong.

The podcast version can be found on Spotify. It features a second segment called “And I Quote,” brief excerpts of interviews by reporters with campaign personalities and insiders.

