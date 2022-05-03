Clashing local politicians, interests prompt Robredo group to skip Cagayan de Oro rally

The issue about the venue where Vice President Leni Robredo would hold the rally remains unresolved among her clashing local supporters

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Political differences and clashing interests among three politicians supporting Vice President Leni Robredo’s presidential bid prompted her campaign organizers to call off her rally in the city on Wednesday, May 4.

Instead, Robredo will lead rallies in Dipolog City in Zamboanga del Norte on Wednesday, and in San Franscisco, Agusan del Sur in the Caraga region on Thursday, May 5.

Deputy Speaker and Cagayan de Oro 2nd District Representative Rufus Rodriguez said the issue about the venue where Robredo would hold the rally remained unresolved among her local supporters – Rodriguez, Cagayan de Oro Mayor Oscar Moreno, and Misamis Oriental 2nd District Representative Juliette Uy.

Rodriguez and Uy don’t meet eye to eye with Moreno, the first local chief executive in Mindanao to declare support for Robredo after she filed her certificate of candidacy for president in 2021.

Moreno is running for Misamis Oriental’s gubernatorial post, a position he held for nine years before he was elected Cagayan de Oro mayor in 2013, against Juliette Uy. The mayor and Rodriguez were political allies until a falling out in 2016 when the congressman challenged the mayor’s reelection bid.

Rodriguez said Juliette offered a vacant 10-hectare property as a rally site at the Phividec Industrial Authority in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental, but Moreno objected to the proposal.

The site is located within an industrial estate that before the deadline for the filing of COCs in 2021 was administered by Jose Gabriel “Pompee” La Viña.

La Viña, a political ally of Rodriguez, is running for city mayor against Moreno’s bet, Cagayan de Oro 1st District Representative Rolando “Klarex” Uy. Juliette and Klarex are unrelated.

Robredo-Sara Duterte

Unlike Moreno who is fully supporting Robredo and her running mate Senator Francis Pangilinan, Rodriguez and Juliette are “RoSa” (Robredo-Sara Duterte) campaigners.

Rodriguez said he, too, offered Cagayan de Oro as a venue for Robredo’s rally.

“Leni could motorcade from Tagoloan to Cagayan de Oro easily,” said Rodriguez, who is seeking reelection.

Moreno has frowned on the RoSa campaign, saying Robredo needed a vice president who shares her visions and platform.

Asked for his comment, Moreno told Rappler, “I would not dignify the controversy by answering questions about it.”

“These people do not even display the pictures of Robredo in their political rallies,” Moreno said.

But Moreno said his group would hold a rally in nearby Opol town, Misamis Oriental with Senator Pangilinan and his wife Sharon Cuneta as guests.

Instead of Cagayan de Oro, Robredo will be at the rally organized by former rebel leader Abdullah Macapaar, also known as Commander Bravo, and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in Pantao Ragat town in Lanao del Norte on Wednesday morning.

She will then proceed to Ozamiz City and in the evening attend a rally at the Dipolog Boulevard in Dipolog City.

On Thursday, Robredo would attend a rally in Naliyagan Grounds in Patin-ay town in Agusan del Sur, organized by Governor Santi Cane Jr., who along with his board members, and mayors have thrown their support behind her presidential bid.

Robredo has been winning the support of governors and political leaders in the Caraga region, the latest being Surigao del Norte Governor Francisco Matugas and town mayors who expressed their support when Robredo’s daughter Aika visited Surigao City and Siargao Island on Sunday, May 1.

Matugas and the local officials signed a pink surfboard as a sign of their support for Robredo.

Aika was with movie actress Nadine Lustre and did a house-to-house campaign on Siargao Island.

In Surigao del Sur, 2nd Dstrict Representative Johnny Pimentel also declared his support for Robredo. – Rappler.com

Froilan Gallardo is a Mindanao-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship