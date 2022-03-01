Marcos and Duterte want to be neutral on Ukraine invasion

Supporters welcome the motorcade of presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr and running mate for vice president Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte in Laoag, Ilocos Norte on February 16, 2022.

(1st UPDATE) 'I don't think there is a need to take a stand. We are not involved except for our nationals,' says Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr.

MANILA, Philippines – The survey front runners Uniteam, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr and Sara Duterte want to be neutral when it comes to the Ukraine invasion.

As countries all over the world continue to call on Russia to withdraw its troops, Marcos said Tuesday, March 1: “I don’t think there is a need to take a stand. We are not involved except for our nationals.”

The European conflict would potentially have an economic effect that could reach the Philippines, spanning sectors like energy and transportation.

The war has already propelled global oil prices to over $105 per barrel.

Marcos’ running mate Duterte also has a same neutral position, although this is a stand already contradicted by her father’s government when the Philippines voted for a United Nations resolution condemning the war.

“I am not a president or a vice president so it doesn’t really matter kung ano yung stand ko sa ngayon because I am not a part of the national government. Tapos yung yesterday was a hypothetical one so the answer was a hypothetical answer din,” said Duterte.

At a press conference Monday, February 28, in Davao City, Duterte said “the Philippine interest should always come first. That is the only time we take sides — if our interest is at risk.”

“But if the Philippine interest is not involved, we should always be neutral,” said Duterte, a mayor of Davao City.

But later that night, the Philippine government headed by her father President Rodrigo Duterte voted to support a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution that condemned Russia’s actions against its neighboring country.

Is she supportive at least of the current stand of the national government?

“As a local chief executive, and as a local government official, we follow the direction, all of us will follow what the direction of the national government is,” said Duterte in a mix of English and Filipino.

Russia earlier vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have allowed action by the panel responsible for maintaining peace. – Rappler.com