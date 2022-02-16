Garcia-led One Cebu endorses Sara for VP, no presidential endorsement yet

CEBU, Philippines – One Cebu, a local party founded and led by the Garcia political family, endorsed Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte on Wednesday, February 16.



While the Garcias, as a party, have yet to endorse a presidential candidate, they confirmed their “long-standing support for and endorsement of Mayor Sara Duterte as our candidate for vice president.”



One Cebu’s Secretary General PJ Garcia, 3rd District Representative of Cebu province, said in a statement that they have “always” been for Duterte as vice president.



“In fact, had she run for president, One Cebu would not have had any difficulty endorsing her candidacy,” Garcia said. “It went without saying that we supported her vice-presidential bid and reaffirm our commitment to her victory in Cebu.”



The Garcia’s One Cebu party was credited for helping deliver at least 1 million votes for her father President Rodrigo Duterte in Cebu.

Cebu province, including its independent cities, have the most number of voters in the country with over 3.2 million registered to vote in the 2022 national elections.



The party has members serving in public office in seven of the province’s nine legislative districts, from congressional representatives down to barangay councilors.

PJ Garcia, who is openly anti-Marcos, is supporting Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on an individual basis.



Liloan Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco, his niece and the daughter of Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia, is supporting the tandem of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte.



Christina is also the spokesperson of Sara Duterte.



Gwen, who is the most influential member of the family, has yet to express support for any candidate, although she’s already met with both Moreno and Marcos when they visited the province.



PJ did not comment as to when – or if – the party would endorse any of the presidential bets. – Rappler.com