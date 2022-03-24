[WATCH] Law of Duterte Land: Explaining Marcos’ P203-B estate tax debt

We talk with lawyer Mickey Ingles, who teaches tax law at Ateneo Law School and who authored the book 'Tax Made Less Taxing'

MANILA, Philippines – With so much confusion and misinformation about the unpaid P203-billion estate tax of the Marcoses, we digest the issue with a taxation law expert in the easiest way possible.

Since Manila Mayor Isko Moreno dug it up and confirmed with government agencies that the collection is indeed ongoing, supporters of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. had made two incorrect claims:

If estate tax is charged, then the estate is not ill-gotten Estate tax is charged on the estate, not the person

In this episode of the Law of Duterte Land podcast, tax lawyer Mickey Ingles explains why both are incorrect.

Ingles, the topnotcher of the 2012 Bar Examinations, teaches tax law, constitutional law, and sports law at the Ateneo de Manila University Law School. He authored the acclaimed tax law reviewer, “Tax Made Less Taxing.”

Ingles joins Rappler’s justice reporter Lian Buan, who also covers Marcos’ campaign, for this episode streaming 2 pm (Manila time) on Thursday, March 24. – Rappler.com