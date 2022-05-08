Marcos Jr. votes in father’s hometown Batac

The son of the late dictator also has a son, nephew, and aunt gunning for major posts in Ilocos Norte

ILOCOS NORTE, Philippines – Presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. cast his vote Monday morning, May 9, in his precinct in Batac City, Ilocos Norte, hometown of his father, the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Marcos Jr. arrived around 7:15 am at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School, a school named after his late grandfather. He was with his son Sandro, who is running for 1st District Representative of the province, and nephew Matthew Marcos Manotoc, who is seeking reelection as Ilocos Norte governor.

Marcos’ sister Irene Marcos-Araneta was here minutes ahead to cast her vote in the same precinct. Of the three Marcos siblings, Irene is the only one not in politics; their eldest sister Imee is a senator.

Other family members are gunning for key posts in the province on Monday. Marcos’ eldest son Sandro is challenging reelectionist 1st District Representative Ria Fariñas, while Governor Marcos Manotoc is seeking reelection against former longtime governor Rodolfo Fariñas.

Although his voter registration address is in Batac, Marcos Jr. spent most of his life away from the province. As a young boy, he began his studies in Quezon City and at the La Salle Green Hills in Mandaluyong, before going to a boarding school in England. He spent his college years at Oxford University in the UK and Wharton Business School in the US, but failed to finish.

By 1983, Marcos had become governor of the province, a post he held until their ouster in 1986. He managed a comeback years later and served three terms as governor from 1998 to 2007, before becoming a congressman and then a senator.

Marcos, as of the last Pulse Asia survey taken for the month of April, is the frontrunner to be the next president of the Philippines. – Rappler.com