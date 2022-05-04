3 Mindanao-based groups ditch Marcos, Sara for Robredo-Pangilinan tandem

POST-CAMPAIGN GRUB. Vice presidential candidate Senator Kiko Pangilinan and Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Oscar Moreno eat lunch at Cogon Market after campaigning in the city.

The groups’ announcements to switch sides come as Kiko Pangilinan arrives to barnstorm Cagayan de Oro City and Misamis Oriental province

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Local groups that once supported presidential bet former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his running mate Davao Mayor Sara Duterte on Wednesday, May 4, announced their decision to ditch the two in favor of the tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

The groups’ announcements to switch sides came as Pangilinan arrived to barnstorm Cagayan de Oro City and Misamis Oriental province.

The Hukbong Federal in Misamis Oriental, Rebolusyonaryong Alyansa Makabayan, and the Guardian Brotherhood District 1 in Region X said they were now throwing their support behind Robredo and Pangilinan after much thought.

Virgil Garcia Claveria, leader of the Hukbong Federal in Misamis Oriental, said the groups have at least 15,000 members in Northern Mindanao. With Claveria were chapter presidents of Guardians and RAM.

“We switched to Robredo and Pangilinan because we saw their platforms and programs. We are sure that they will take care of us. We are giving them the reins to our government, especially to our education sector,” Claveria said.

Claveria said they wanted the government to focus on the education sector because of the deteriorating quality of education in the country.

The head of one of the biggest Mindanao-based cooperatives, the First Community Credit Cooperative (FICCO), also declared his support for the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem.

Isagani Daba, FICCO president, while the cooperatives under FICCO have tried to maintain neutrality it has appealed to members about the need to scrutinize the candidates’ platforms and records.

Daba said he has been meeting with cooperative leaders and have discussed with them why it was important to choose the right candidates in this month’s elections.

“We have been doing this on our own as our contribution to dismantle the kind of political system that we have that only fattens the traditional politicians. This is the chance really that we will have a new kind of politics. We will have VP Leni as our president and Senator Kiko as our vice president,” Daba said.

Another group, the Mindanao Women Advocacy for Good Governance, also announced its support for the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem.

“Together, with our more than 25,000 members composed of women Muslims and Christians, and our council’s national officers, regional and provincial directors, we, the Mindanao Women Advocacy for Good Governance (MWAGG), signify our strong support for VP Leni and Senator Kiko Pangilinan,” said Jalilah Sarip, MWAGG secretary-general.

Sarip added, “We believe that a work undone is better than a work half done. We support VP Leni not because she is a lawyer, economist, and a professor, but because we feel more assured and confident with her skills ever since she became Vice President of the Philippines,” Sarip said.

She said the group felt more empowered with Robredo whom they see as representing every single mother who understands the struggles of the many, and who has an impressive track record.

The women’s group is a non-profit organization that has been providing capacity-building programs for Muslim women, mainly focused on providing them with mental health and psychosocial support.

Cagayan de Oro Mayor Oscar Moreno, who is running for governor in Misamis Oriental, said he decided to support the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem because he saw the country at the crossroads, and “it’s the right thing to do.” – Rappler.com