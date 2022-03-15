Northern Samar Governor Edwin Ongchuan endorses Robredo for president

So far, Edwin Ongchuan is the fourth governor in the Visayas region who has given his support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo

CEBU, Philippines – Northern Samar Governor Edwin Ongchuan endorsed Leni Robredo for President through a statement posted on his Facebook page Tuesday morning, March 15.

“We, in the Province of Northern Samar, agree with President Rodrigo Duterte that the next President of the Republic should be compassionate, decisive, and a good judge of people’s character,” Ongchuan said.



He was referring to comments made by President Rodrigo Duterte, saying that the next president should be a “compassionate lawyer.”



This was similar to a statement released by Eastern Samar governor Ben Evardone on Monday, March 14, who said Duterte “virtually endorsed” Robredo as the next president.

Ongchuan is a member of the National Unity Party and previously served as congressman of Northern Samar’s 2nd District before he was elected governor in 2019.

Northern Samar has at least 453,620 registered voters for the 2022 elections.

So far, Ongchuan is the fourth governor in the Visayas region who has given his support for Robredo after Evardone, Negros Occidental Governor Bong Lacson, and Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor. – Rappler.com