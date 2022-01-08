PNP readies checkpoints for election gun ban

PNP CHECKPOINT. Traffic build-up in Brgy. Zapote 1 as Las Pinas police officers check on motorists crossing the border of Cavite and Las Pinas on the first day of implementation of ECQ in NCR on Friday, August 6, 2021.

The checkpoints may be located alongside existing quarantine checkpoints in areas under Alert Level 3, says PNP spokesperson Colonel Roderick Augustus Alba

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) will begin checkpoint oprations around the country midnight of Sunday, January 9, to strictly implement the nationwide gun ban ahead of the 2022 national and local elections.

“Effective at midnight (12 am, January 9, 2022) and 150 days thereafter, the PNP will conduct checkpoint operations in strategic locations to strictly implement the nationwide prohibition on the carrying of firearms by unauthorized individuals effective January 9, 2022 until June 8, 2022 in connection with the 2022 national and local elections on May 9, 2022,” PNP spokesperson Colonel Roderick Augustus Alba said in a statement on Saturday, January 8.

Alba said that the PNP Directorate for Operations has ordered regional police units to create joint checkpoints with the Armed Forces of the Philippines. The checkpoints will sek to deter loose firearms, deadly weapons, unauthorized security personnel, as well as private armed groups.

The PNP spokesperson also noted that these checkpoints may be located alongside the existing quarantine checkpoints in areas under Alert Level 3.

Under Commission on Elections (Comelec) Resolution No. 10728, all of the Permits to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence issued to licensed gun holders, juridical entities, and members of law enforcement agencies have been suspended from January 9 to June 8, 2022. Even the “gun carrying privileges” were suspended under the resolution.

Only bonafide police, military, and members of law enforcement agencies in complete uniform and while on duty, would be allowed to carry firearms. However, exemptions for the gun ban and recalling of security details may be requested from the Comelec.

Every election season, the Comelec, aided by security agencies, enforces the ban before, during, and after the elections to ensure the orderly conduct of the polls. – Rappler.com