Joen Miraflores to succeed father as Aklan governor

AKLAN, Philippines – The provincial board of canvassers proclaimed Ibajay Mayor Jose Enrique “Joen” Miraflores as winner in the gubernatorial race on Tuesday, May 10, retaining power within the family of outgoing governor Florencio “Joeben” Miraflores.

Joen is the son of the governor, who has served the province as both governor and congressman in the past 30 years.

Joen received 196, 897 votes against former Kalibo mayor William Lachica’s 112,053.

The governor announced in late 2021 his retirement, saying he would focus on his agricultural investments. He expressed confidence that Joen would be an effective manager.

In Kalibo, another young politician, Juris Bautista-Sucro, won against the incumbent mayor and retired municipal engineer Emerson Lachica, brother of William.

Sucro, 35, a businessman, served as a provincial board member representing the eastern district and packaged himself as representative of the youth vote. He received 25, 907 votes against Lachica’s 18,968 votes.

“One of my priorities is for Kalibo to have its own version of the Freedom of Information (FOI) enactments for transparency,” he said.

Both Emerson and William, who are siblings, served Kalibo straight for 12 years.

William served as mayor for nine years and was succeeded by Emerson, who has served only a single term.

Incumbent Kalibo Vice Mayor Cynthia Dela Cruz, an ally of Scuro, won her reelection bid.



In New Washington, returning politician Jessica Panambo has overthrown incumbent Shimonette Francisco in the mayoralty race.

Panambo served as a town councilor in the early 2000s. She is the fourth Aklan woman chief executive elected in 2022. The other three are incumbent Buruanga Mayor Concepcion Labindao, Lezo Mayor Lenette Fernandez, and Malinao Mayor Josephine Iquina.

All of the candidates were proclaimed Tuesday. – Rappler.com