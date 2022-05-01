Thousands join UniTeam Bacolod volunteers’ rally

UNITEAM VOLUNTEERS. Bacolod City supporters of the Marcos-Duterte tandem attend a rally for volunteers at the Paglaum Sports Complex on April 30, 2022.

BACOLOD, Philippines – Around 15,000 people attended the UniTeam concert rally held at the Paglaum Sports Complex in this city on Saturday, April 30, Negros Occidental Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer said on Sunday, May 1.

This was contrary to the photos that came out on social media showing few rally attendees, which Ferrer quickly debunked.

The vice governor, the main campaigner of UniTeam candidates Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte in the province, said the photos circulating on social media were taken before the program started.

He clarified that it was the Bacolod Youth for BBM and Sara that organized the rally and he was only invited.

Ferrer said around 14,000 to 15,000 UniTeam volunteers attended and showed some photos to back up his claim.

The earlier photos drew attention because Paglaum Sports Complex was the venue for the grand rally of Vice President Leni Robredo, which drew more than 70,000 people. Robredo’s presidential bid is backed by Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose “Bong” Lacson.

Pro-Marcos Bacolod mayoral bet Albee Benitez also held a huge proclamation rally for his Team Asenso in the same stadium. He was not present on Saturday, holding his own big event in Barangay Villamonte.

Ferrer has said the Marcos-Duterte tandem enjoys the support of 28 mayors in the province, as he promised to deliver a landslide victory for the UniTeam. – Rappler.com