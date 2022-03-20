WATCH: Isko Moreno says Marcos presidency means goodbye P203 billion

'Think twice' about voting for Ferdinand Marcos Jr., says Manila Mayor Isko Moreno to Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno appealed to Filipinos to “think twice” about voting Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for president given what his victory could mean for billions worth of tax liabilities his family owes the country.

Following the Commission on Elections presidential debate on Saturday, March 19, where Moreno was the first to bring up the P203-billion Marcos estate tax debt, the mayor spoke to media about how the Bureau of Internal Revenue has the right to collect a debt every five years. This right is exercised by the sending of demand letters to the Marcos family.

The last time the Philippine government wrote such a demand letter to the Marcoses was last December 2021. What happens when a Marcos becomes president?

“Five years thereafter, walang nag-follow up, wala na ‘yung P203 billion ng mga kababayan nating Pilipino, due for the state, due for every Filipino. ‘Yon po ‘yung pinapasok ninyo, ‘yun ‘yong pipiliin ninyo,” said Moreno, the Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer.

(Five years thereafter, if no one follows up, the P203 billion for our fellow Filipinos, due for the state, due for every Filipino, is gone. That’s what you’re entering into, if that’s who you pick.)

P203 billion is bigger than the Department of Health’s entire 2022 budget (P188 billion). It is enough to give all the families in the country P4,000 monthly cash aid, for two months.

Moreno urged Filipinos to be wise in their choice for president.

“That’s the time for you to think of twice. Dapat ‘yan na po ang isipin ‘nyo mabuti, anong uri ng karakter ang isang taong puwedeng mamuno sa atin na siya mismo ang hindi sumusunod sa alituntunin ng gobyernong kaniyang pamumunuan,” said Moreno.

(You should think carefully about the character of a person who may lead us if he himself does not abide by the rules of the government he is supposed to lead.) – Rappler.com