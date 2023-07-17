Bagong Pilipinas, bagong logo? Netizens criticize Marcos administration’s new branding 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Some netizens say that the emblem for the government’s new brand of governance and leadership is similar to former Vice President Leni Robredo’s campaign logo during the 2022 national elections

MANILA, Philippines – Just days after another rebranding gone awry, several social media users threw jabs at the approved logo for the Marcos administration’s new brand for governance and leadership.

“Bagong Pilipinas” (New Philippines) – which was also President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s trademark slogan during the 2022 national elections – is a campaign “characterized by a principled, accountable and dependable government reinforced by unified institutions of society,” according to a memorandum released by the Office of the President on Monday, July 3.

All national government agencies and institutions are required to incorporate the new logo in their letterheads, websites, social media accounts, and other official documents, the document also said.

With people still recovering from Pagcor’s recent logo fiasco, a rebrand which cost P3 million, some netizens could not help but wonder how much the Marcos administration paid for its new branding.

Ha, I just hope that they don't spend the millions of people's money for their so-called-rebranding for the administration.



*Becomes hopeless* https://t.co/WiDJLTe3L7 — carlos (@tz_perf) July 15, 2023

lol magkano naman kaya yan https://t.co/PCJ5igtBkR — shayn (@sejeongbaby) July 15, 2023

Bagong Pilipinas bagong scam. Magkano ang budget ng rebranding na ito? https://t.co/xcpX88jCBH — Jon Limjap 🇵🇭 (also at @lattex@dotnet.social) (@LaTtEX) July 15, 2023

Unoriginal?

Meanwhile, some individuals pointed out that the logo resembled one of the symbols used during former Vice President Leni Robredo’s presidential campaign for the 2022 polls.

That #BagongPilipinas logo reminds me of something. Inspired by the #Rosas logo? Kimmy! pic.twitter.com/KtPXAu46Cr — @pauloinmanila and 99 others (@pauloMDtweets) July 15, 2023

Other social media users also said that the slogan reminded them of “Bagong Lipunan” (New Society), the branding used by his father, the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos . “Bagong Lipunan” was launched in 1973, a few months after start of the authoritarian Marcos rule with the declaration of martial law.

“Bagong Lipunan” was also a song popularized during those dark years, and was said to be played while activists were tortured and farmers were killed.

Remember the “Bagong Lipunan” branding? It’s an Imelda playbook, passed on to the new Marcos regime — “Bagong Pilipinas”



Marcos is spending taxpayer’s money to deodorize their rotten family name.



We need to expose this agenda. Wag hayaang baguhin ang kasaysayan. — Lean Porquia #ResistTheFascist (@IanMakabayan) July 15, 2023

Reminds me of bagong lipunan (new society) ng tatay niyang diktador hmm — Ron (@rmnlls_ron) July 15, 2023

Reforms, not rebrands

Netizens urged the Marcos administration to focus on addressing urgent issues, such as inflation, poverty, and corruption, instead of changing its branding.

The “Bagong Pilipinas” brand was launched over a year after the chief executive was sworn into office on June 30, 2022. Since then, Marcos has promised to bring down the price of rice, bring medical services to the people, among others.

Bagong Pilipinas…



I hope that the government just stop trying to get our attention and just silently do their mandate and serve us as we pay them to do. Nakakasawa na ang epal. — Liam (@johnliam_tw) July 15, 2023

bagong pilipinas pic.twitter.com/sDSRorQUuJ — M1ss Taken Forgranted LarusaSee So (@victoryIiner) July 15, 2023

Gago, ba't may new logo? Rebranding kayo? Fix the system, puro mga walang kwenta inaatupag n'yo. https://t.co/TgniZADs1Z — rynjdqnt (@rynjdqnt) July 15, 2023

This gives me BAGONG LIPUNAN feels.



One thing I’ve noticed too is that this government seems to be obsessed with branding. Instead of good governance delivered to the people to help define their brand, they seem to be more concerned with slogans and logos. Just my opinion. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/gH9a9TGETa — JR Santiago (@oslecjunior) July 15, 2023

Interesting strategy for the past few weeks: Marcos admin and agencies launch various branding initiatives– Love, Philippines, new Pagcor logo and now this. All supposedly attached to some message of good gov't. But beyond the branding, have they really done something? https://t.co/CJFyXdPDIG — Prinz Magtulis 프린즈 (@prinzmagtulis) July 15, 2023

1. Pay your 203B estate taxes

2. Free Leila de Lima

3. Fire Larry Gadon and all incompetent CabSec

4. Appoint a permanent DA sec.

5. Focus on economy and poverty alleviation. https://t.co/TM82bu4fL4 — Stan Islaw (@itstherealTing) July 15, 2023

