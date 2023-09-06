Former mayors of Palawan town, Vigan City named as Gawad Jesse M. Robredo awardees

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AWARDEES. Former Vice President Leni Robredo (4th from right) with ex-Brooke's Point, Palawan Mayor Mary Jean Feliciano (4th from left), son of former Vigan CIty Mayor Juan Carlo Medina (3rd from left), and some members of the Search Committee for Gawad Jesse M. Robredo Award, on September 5, 2023.

'Keep going even when it's tough. That's how it is in the Philippines. Those who do good deeds are punished, even persecuted. But in the end, goodness always prevails,' says Gawad Jesse M. Robredo awardee and ex-Brooke's Point Mayor Mary Jean Feliciano

MANILA, Philippines – Former Brooke’s Point, Palawan Mayor Mary Jean Feliciano and former Vigan City Mayor Juan Carlo Medina received the Gawad Jesse M. Robredo on Tuesday, September 5.

Feliciano was the 2019 awardee, while Medina was the 2023 awardee.

Named after the late mayor of Naga City and former Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Robredo, the accolades seek to recognize local chief executives embodying “matino, mahusay, at may puso (good, excellent, and sincere)” brand of leadership. (READ: The ‘ordinariness’ of Jesse Robredo)

Jesse’s wife, former Vice President Leni Robredo, and their eldest daughter, Aika, who serves as the chair of the Jesse Robredo Foundation, presented the trophies to Feliciano and Medina. Medina’s son represented him at The Bayleaf Hotel in Intramuros, Manila.

Standing up against mining firms

Feliciano, a three-term mayor renowned for her strong environmentalist stance and opposition to mining, faced a strings of charges from mining firms.

In 2021, she was suspended after the Office of the Ombudsman ruled that she had overstepped her authority in her actions against a nickel mining firm operating in her locality. This ruling, however, was later on dismissed.

The subsequent year, Feliciano returned to city hall with a resounding victory, this time as vice mayor.

During her tenure, Brooke’s Point earned the prestigious Seal of Good Local Governance three times, becoming a Hall of Famer under Feliciano’s leadership.

As a vice mayor, she said that she will continue to advocate for the environment and fight against illegal mining. She, however, recognized the challenges in standing up for what she believes in.

“Keep going even when it’s tough. That’s how it is in the Philippines. Those who do good deeds are punished, even persecuted. But in the end, goodness always prevails,” Feliciano said in Filipino.

‘Tsienelas leadership’

Another awardee is Medina, who served as mayor of Vigan City from 2016 to 2022.

He is often likened to the late DILG secretary Robredo, renowned for his “tsinelas (ordinary slippers) leadership.” Much like Robredo, Medina used to casually stroll through the streets of Vigan, overseeing projects and conversing with residents.

Recognizing the significance of public involvement and collaboration in project planning and execution, Medina advocated for enhancements in various aspects of Vigan’s infrastructure. These include improvements in the education system, accessibility for persons with disabilities, and promoting gender inclusivity.

His governance approach involved active engagement with constituents, ensuring their participation in decision-making processes.

The Gawad Jesse M. Robredo awarding was initially scheduled in 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Aika said that this event seeks to empower local chief executives and remind them that they are not alone in advocating for good governance.

“My dad believed that there are many competent local chief executives who are not only unrecognized but also should be acknowledged and have a community with similar practices. He felt that this recognition could boost their confidence because they often felt isolated in their pursuit of good governance practices,” Aika said. – Rappler.com