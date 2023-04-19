Henry Teves admits former driver is suspect in killing of provincial government employee

TESTIMONY. Former Negros Oriental Governor Henry Pryde Teves attends the senate public inquiry on the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and other political assassinations in various areas of the country, on April 17, 2023.

Teves admits the lookout suspect in the killing of a provincial government employee worked as his driver but left to join his brother, suspended lawmaker Arnie Teves, and he denies any role in the slay

MANILA, Philippines – Former Negros Oriental Governor Henry Teves admitted that his driver is a suspected spotter in the killing of a former provincial government employee, “Biok” Diangco.



Sherwin Lee Diangco, Biok’s son, identified the spotter as Juvanie Catubay.

He said Catubay trailed his father before shooting 19 times in 2020 in front of the Negros Oriental State University Santa Catalina-Bayawan campus.



“Siya ang bumubontot kay papa, galing sa Santa Catalina, Bayawan City, tapos nung pabalik si Papa pauwi na, tsaka pinatay na rin siya [Catubay] ng nakabuntot (He is the one who tailed my father, from Santa Catalina nad Bayawan City, until my father was headed home he [Catubay]was the one following him),” Diangco told the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, on Tuesday, April 18.

“Kilala ko yan, kasi, way back in 2001 or 2002, he was my driver sa San Miguel delivery for about 3-4 years before he resigned,” Teves said.

He confirmed that and Catubay worked for his brother Arnie after leaving his service.



Teves, however, denied knowing anything about the killing.



Catubay himself was later killed in November 2022 in Santa Catalina town, Negros Oriental.

Motive for killing

According to Sherwin’s testimony, Biok was killed for refusing to support Teves when he was invited to join his campaign.

Teves, on his part, confirmed knowing Biok. But he denied taking his refusal to join his party personally.

He said their relationship goes a long way back, and he even called Biok with a nickname, Yokbi.

“Binuo ko na campaigners ko. Yung mga tao na nasa yo na before the election, yon talaga mga tao mo,” said Teves. (We were making up my campaign team. The people there with you before election season, those are the people who are really with you.)

He said that by the end of December 2019 his campaign was no longer accepting leader volunteers.

Teves said he was avoiding people coming in just because they thought he would win the race.

No complaints yet

The Teves brothers have yet to be charged for the March 4 Pamplona attack that killed Degamo and eight others.



Dela Rosa Teves initially invited Arnie Teves to join the hearing via teleconferencing, but the committee later uninamously barred his virtual testimony.

Dela Rosa said the congressman is still welcome if he comes back to testify. He also said he would help guarantee Teves’ safety.



Degamo’s widow, Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo organized 60 other families of victims to testify at the Philippine Senate, which continues its inquiry on Wednesday, April 19. – Rappler.com