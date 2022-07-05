Bill to rename NAIA after Marcos based on false information

Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr. says the Ninoy Aquino International Airport was built during Ferdinand Marcos’ administration. In fact, it was already fully operational more than a decade before Marcos became president.

MANILA, Philippines – Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr. filed on Tuesday, July 5, House Bill 610, seeking to rename the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to Ferdinand E. Marcos International Airport.

Teves said the airport should be named after the late Ferdinand Marcos, the father and namesake of newly-elected president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., because it was built during his term as president.

The rationale for his proposed measure was based on false information.

Rappler previously fact-checked a similar claim that had been circulating online. The facts are, the construction of the NAIA – at the time to be known as the Manila International Airport – began during the time of president Manuel Roxas in 1947. Before that, the original facility was used as a United States Air Force base.

Terminal 2 of the airport finished construction in 1953 during Elpidio Quirino’s administration. The elder Marcos assumed office in 1965, or 12 years after the airport was fully operational.

The Manila International Airport was renamed after the late former senator Benigno Aquino Jr. in 1987 through Republic Act 6639. Aquino was assassinated at the airport in 1983, during the presidency of Marcos. – Rappler.com