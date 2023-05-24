Lawmakers seek probe into Manila Central Post Office fire

The National Museum declared the Manila Central Post Office an 'important cultural property' in 2018, yet the building did not have water sprinklers

MANILA, Philippines – A total of 42 lawmakers signed a proposed House resolution calling on the chamber to investigate the fire that ravaged the Manila Central Post Office.

The document filed on Wednesday, May 24, states it is crucial to investigate the fire to evaluate response mechanisms, preventive measures, and existing safeguards.

“Be it resolved that the House of Representatives, through the appropriate committee, is urged to conduct a thorough investigation in aid of legislation on the recent fire incident at the Manila Central Post Office, considering its significance as a heritage site, with the end view of addressing the government’s intervention and mandates, as well as maximizing the government’s efforts in protecting, preserving, and safeguarding our heritage sites,” the proposed resolution read.

It took firefighters more than 30 hours to put out the huge fire that broke out on Sunday evening, May 21.

Up to 7,000 national identification cards scheduled for delivery, as well as letters and other parcels, were destroyed in the fire. The initial cost of damage was pegged at P300 million.

The National Museum declared the Manila Central Post Office an “important cultural property” in 2018, yet the building did not have water sprinklers.

“Later on, we also want to know from the Bureau of Fire Protection and the GSIS (Government Service Insurance System), which insures government property, to identify the old buildings of the government that have no fire suppression systems, especially the historic ones, including the National Museum, the Cultural Center of the Philippines, the National Library, and the University of the Philippines,” said Pangasinan 4th District Representative Christopher de Venecia, who was among those who signed the proposed resolution. – Rappler.com