Baguio City launches ‘Art Bank’ for local creatives

NEW SPACE. Creations by Baguio City artists hang on the upper walls of the Art Bank in Athletic Bowl.

Other initiatives await legislation, like a proposal to grant up to five percent tax incentives for businesses and establishments that establish a 'creative space' for local artists

Baguio City has opened a new public art gallery in the city’s Athletic Bowl for local creatives.

The “Art Bank’ opened on Tuesday, April 25, with Councilor Leandro Yangot Jr. leading the ceremonies.

At least 30 paintings, woven textile, and mixed media figures by local artists make up the initial exhibit in the gallery.

Yangot, a key proponent of arts-focused initiatives in the city, said the new space will help expose creatives to potential patrons.

“Artists can store their creations, especially during this rainy season, so that many will see and be interested in purchasing artwork when the peak season comes,” he said.

The current lineup comes from Baguio artist collective Sin-agy and children who participated in city-sponsored art competitions.

The councilor stressed that all Baguio-based artists are eligible to exhibit their work.

The only requirement is a letter of request to Yangot’s office, which handles the operation of the gallery.

“The fact that it doesn’t seem to be too strict with style, or with what looks commercially viable, also opens it up a lot to people without corporate or business connections,” said Baguio-based painter Claira Voyant.

“It seems a bit small right now, and with few artists. But with time, and as word goes out, there should be more,” she added.

PROUD CULTURE. Indigenous textile and craft on display at Baguio City’s Art Bank, a new public gallery. Jaime Tambon

Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong said the art bank will expand into the current city sports office, once that latter relocates to a different building.

The expansion of the art bank is part of the city’s commitment as a Creative City under the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to support and provide opportunities to its artists, creatives and cultural groups.

Because of the current small size of the facility, interested parties must book visits through Yangot’s office, said his aide Jaime Tambon.

Visits are free, Tambon stressed. The scheduling is just a safeguard to prevent overcrowding, he added.

Other initiatives are currently making their way through the city’s legislative process.

Yangot has proposed an ordinance to grant tax incentives of up to five percent for businesses and establishments that establish a “creative space” for the display of local artists’ works. – Rappler.com