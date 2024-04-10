Marcos ‘horrified’ by supposed Duterte-China deal in West Philippine Sea | The wRap

Today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says he is horrified by the supposed gentleman’s agreement between Rodrigo Duterte and China on the West Philippine Sea conflict. He adds there is no record of the so-called agreement.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assures expelled congressman and suspected Degamo slay mastermind Arnie Teves that the government will act with compassion and fairness, and guarantee his security during his return from Timor-Leste.

Local government offices in Metro Manila will operate from 7 am to 4 pm instead of the usual 8 am to 5 pm starting Monday, April 15.

A 22-year-old alumnus of Bacoor National High School is arrested for cyber libel more than a year after he posted online a screenshot showing a teacher’s alleged sexual harassment. He says he is ‘further traumatized’ because of this.

The environment department in Soccsksargen is investigating a vlogger who handled tarsiers on a video that went viral. Ryan Parreño, a South Cotabato native with the handle Farm Boy, is seen picking up a tarsier and laughing. – Rappler.com