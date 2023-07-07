COA discovers unreleased P1.156-million death benefit claims in Ilocos Region

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The delay in the release of death benefit claims deprived beneficiaries of immediate assistance from government, says the Commission on Audit

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Audit (COA) found that P1.156 million worth of death benefit claims were not released to beneficiaries of barangay officials in the Ilocos Region in 2022.

The death benefits were released only on April 30, 2023, the audit report showed.

State auditors said the delay in the release of death benefit claims deprived beneficiaries of immediate assistance from government.

According to the latest COA report, the unreleased death benefit claims already exceeded the prescribed period of payment (ranging from 10 to 269 days) specified in Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) MC No. 2018-17.

Below is the breakdown of the unreleased benefits per province:

La Union – P114,000

Pangasinan – P786,000

Ilocos Sur – P196,000

Ilocos Norte – P60,000

The delay was blamed on the incomplete and non-submission of documentary requirements by the DILG municipal offices.

The COA recommended immediate coordination between the DILG regional director and local officials to submit complete documents for timely processing and release of remaining death benefit claims.

Under Section 2 of RA 6942, beneficiaries of a punong barangay (village chief) are entitled to P20,000.00 in case of the official’s death, while beneficiaries of other barangay officials are entitled to P10,000.00. Additionally, a burial benefit of P2,000 will be paid to beneficiaries. – Rappler.com